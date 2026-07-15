Fifa World Cup final in Abu Dhabi: 10 places to watch the biggest match on July 19

The Fifa World Cup reaches its grand finale on Sunday, July 19, with football fans around the world tuning in to see who will lift the trophy. If you're planning to watch the action in Abu Dhabi, there's no shortage of venues offering everything from giant screens and fan zones to luxury lounges and cinema experiences.

Here's where to catch the World Cup final in the capital.

1- McGettigan's Fifa Fan Zone, Reem Mall

One of Abu Dhabi's biggest dedicated World Cup fan zones, McGettigan's at Reem Mall, promises a stadium-style atmosphere complete with giant screens, live entertainment and immersive fan experiences.

General admission starts from Dh100 and is fully redeemable on food and beverages, while VIP packages are also available.

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2- Broadway, Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental

For those looking for a more premium setting, Broadway at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is screening selected World Cup matches across multiple screens, including a large-format display.

Guests can enjoy a specially curated match-day menu featuring chicken wings, crispy calamari, lamb skewers, smashed burgers, pizettas and sharing plates alongside the venue's regular à la carte menu.

The screenings run daily from 6 pm until 3 am throughout the tournament, with no entry fee or minimum spend.

3- Belgian Café, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

A favourite among sports fans, Belgian Café is expected to draw a lively crowd for the final. Expect multiple screens, classic pub favourites and plenty of beverages in one of the capital's best-known football venues.

4- The Sportsman's Arms

Located at Zayed Sports City, The Sportsman's Arms has become a go-to destination for live sport. With multiple screens, hearty pub food and plenty of seating, it's an ideal option for groups looking to soak up the match-day atmosphere.

5- Porters English Pub

A long-standing favourite among Abu Dhabi football fans, Porter's English Pub combines big-screen sports with British pub classics and a lively atmosphere for major sporting events.

Where: Grand Millennium Al Wahda

6- Stars N Bars

Located at Yas Marina, Stars N Bars is one of Abu Dhabi's best-known sports bars. Fans can catch the final on large indoor and outdoor screens while enjoying burgers, wings and other American favourites.

Where: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island

7- Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

Those looking to watch the final with a view can head to Blu Sky Lounge & Grill. The rooftop venue combines multiple screens with skyline views, making it a good choice for groups looking for a more relaxed evening.

Where: Al Zahiyah

8- Central, Yas Bay

Combining giant screens with bowling, arcade games and comfort food, Central offers a family-friendly option for football fans who want more than just the match.

Where: Yas Bay Waterfront

9- Lock, Stock & Barrel, Yas Bay

Known for its energetic atmosphere, Lock, Stock & Barrel is expected to be one of Yas Bay's busiest venues for the final. Expect big screens, live entertainment, pub food and beverage offers throughout the evening.

Where: Yas Bay Waterfront

10- VOX Cinemas and Reel Cinemas

For those who prefer to watch football on the biggest screen possible, both VOX Cinemas and Reel Cinemas are broadcasting the World Cup final live at select locations in Abu Dhabi. With cinema-quality visuals and surround sound, it's a different way to experience football's biggest night.

Where: Selected cinemas across Abu Dhabi