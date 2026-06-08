Fifa World Cup 2026: Where to watch football tournament in Abu Dhabi

Football fans across Abu Dhabi will have no shortage of places to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 action, with dedicated fan zones, sports venues, and viewing parties promising big screens, lively atmospheres, and match-day experiences throughout the tournament.

Here are some of the venues screening the games:

1. McGettigan's Fan Zone at Reem Mall

One of the largest dedicated World Cup viewing experiences in the capital, McGettigan's is bringing its official Fifa Fan Zone to Reem Mall.

The venue will screen every match live throughout the tournament, featuring giant screens, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and special activations on major match days.

General admission tickets start from Dh60 and are redeemable on food and drinks, while VIP packages are also available.

2. The Snooty Fox

The neighbourhood venue is turning into a football hub from June 11 to July 19, with every World Cup match shown live on big screens.

Visitors can expect giveaways, surprise prizes, score-based rewards and special match-day promotions alongside food and drinks.

The venue is positioning itself as a dedicated destination for fans wanting a traditional pub atmosphere during the tournament.

3. Lock, Stock & Barrel, Yas Bay

Known for its lively sports screenings, Lock, Stock & Barrel at Yas Bay is preparing for what it calls one of its biggest football seasons yet.

Fans can watch matches on large screens while enjoying live music and post-match entertainment. The venue is also running competitions, including a chance to win a table for six for the World Cup final.

4. Sports bars on Yas Island

Yas Island's sports bars and entertainment venues traditionally become gathering points during major international tournaments. Venues across Yas Bay and nearby hotels are expected to screen matches live, making the district one of the busiest football destinations in the emirate.

Fans should check individual venues for reservations and screening schedules closer to match days.

5. Hotel sports lounges

Many Abu Dhabi hotels, particularly those on Yas Island, Al Maryah Island and along the Corniche, are expected to broadcast World Cup matches throughout the competition.

Several venues typically offer special menus, match-day packages and reserved seating for major fixtures.

Plan ahead

With the tournament expected to draw large crowds, fans are advised to reserve tables early, particularly for knockout matches and games involving popular teams. Dedicated fan zones are likely to be the busiest venues, while neighbourhood pubs and hotel lounges may offer a more relaxed viewing experience.

The Fifa World Cup 2026 runs from June 11 to July 19, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico.