Who are the top 5 highest-paid players at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

As the Fifa World Cup 2026 kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursday, June 11, the tournament is bringing together not only the world's best footballers but also some of its wealthiest. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappé, Forbes' latest rankings show the sport's biggest names earning hundreds of millions of dollars both on and off the pitch.

According to Forbes, the five highest-paid players at this year's tournament earned a combined $675 million over the past 12 months through salaries, bonuses, endorsements and business ventures.

Here are the top five highest-paid players competing at the World Cup:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $300 million

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with estimated annual earnings of $300 million. Forbes reports that $235 million comes from his on-field earnings, while a further $65 million comes from endorsements and commercial ventures.

The 41-year-old remains the world's highest-paid athlete and heads into his sixth World Cup still chasing his first title in the tournament.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

2. Lionel Messi – $140 million

Argentina's Lionel Messi ranks second with earnings of $140 million, split evenly between on-field and off-field income.

The Inter Miami forward recently joined the billionaire ranks and is preparing for his sixth World Cup appearance as Argentina looks to defend its 2022 title.

3. Kylian Mbappé – $95 million

France captain Kylian Mbappé sits third on the list with estimated earnings of $95 million.

The Real Madrid star earned $70 million on the pitch and $25 million through endorsements. Already a World Cup winner, Mbappé enters the tournament as one of football's biggest global stars.

4. Erling Haaland – $80 million

Norway striker Erling Haaland is fourth with earnings of $80 million.

The Manchester City forward, who recently signed a major contract extension, will be making his World Cup debut as Norway returns to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

5. Vinicius Jr. (Brazil) – $60 million

Brazil's Vinicius Jr. rounds out the top five with estimated earnings of $60 million.

The Real Madrid winger earned $40 million on the field and $20 million from endorsements. He will be one of Brazil's key players as the five-time champions seek their first World Cup title since 2002.