Fifa World Cup 2026 final in Dubai: 11 places to watch the biggest match on July 19

The Fifa World Cup comes to an end on Sunday, July 19, with football's biggest prize on the line. Whether you're looking for a lively fan zone, a sports bar packed with supporters, or a premium dining experience with giant screens, Dubai has plenty of options for every kind of fan.

Here's where to watch the final:

1. Palm Arena, Palm West Beach

If you're after a stadium-like atmosphere, Palm Arena is screening the final across multiple giant screens. There will also be food stalls, beverages from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Good for: Groups and football fans looking for a lively crowd.

Details

Date: July 19

Minimum spend: Dh250 per person for tables

VIP beanbags: DH350 minimum spend

Age: 21+

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2. Zenon Dubai, Downtown

For a more upscale experience, Zenon is transforming its restaurant, terrace, and lounge into an immersive World Cup venue. Guests can choose between indoor digital screens and a cooled outdoor terrace with a more intimate lounge.

Highlights

Immersive digital displays

Outdoor terrace with projector

À la carte dining

Complimentary valet parking

Where: Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai

3. Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai

Expect a proper football pub atmosphere with DJs, face painting, games, and matchday food.

Fans can also enjoy:

Beverage buckets from Dh120

Dedicated sports menu with sharing platters, sliders, and wings

4. Footy Central, Emirates Golf Club

One of Dubai's dedicated football fan zones returns for the final.

Besides the match screening, visitors can also enter prize draws worth more than one million Qashio Points, redeemable for airline miles.

Ideal for: Football fans wanting a dedicated viewing venue.

5. Topgolf Dubai

If you want to combine the final with games, food, and beverages, Topgolf Dubai will also be screening the match as part of its Footy Central promotion.

Guests booking tables can enter the same World Cup prize draw.

6. VOX Cinemas

Prefer watching the final on the biggest screen possible? VOX Cinemas is broadcasting the World Cup final live in select cinemas across the UAE, including Dubai.

Good for: Families and fans wanting cinema-quality picture and sound.

7. Emirates Our Home FIFA World Cup Fan Zone

This dedicated fan zone offers several ticket options, including family seating, dining experiences, and VIP packages.

Ticket options

Family experience: Dh200

Dining experience: Dh300

VIP: Dh600

Diamond VVIP table for eight: Dh6,000

Part of each ticket value is redeemable on food, beverages, and merchandise.

8. The Huddle

One of Dubai's most reliable sports bars for major tournaments, The Huddle will be screening the final with multiple screens, food offers and its signature lively atmosphere.

Locations include Bur Dubai and Al Barsha.

9. Bla Bla Dubai

Fans wanting to watch by the beach can head to Bla Bla at JBR, where multiple screens, food and drinks combine with a relaxed outdoor setting.

10. Speakeasy, Sheraton The Walk

Football fans in JBR can catch the final at Speakeasy, where match-day sharing platters are paired with a beverage bucket. Options include a one-metre hot dog, an Offside Meat Platter or a Side Kick Veggie Platter, each served with a bucket for Dh230.

Where: Sheraton The Walk, JBR

When: July 19

Price: From Dh200

11. Reel Cinemas

For fans who want to watch the final on a cinema screen, Reel Cinemas is broadcasting the match live on July 19. The screening runs for around two hours and 50 minutes, with listings available at Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall. English and Arabic commentary screenings are listed for 11 pm at Dubai Marina Mall.