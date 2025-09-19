UAE: How the local fashion scene represents South Asian trends

The runway was dark and humming with anticipation‭. ‬The only glow in the room came from the sea of phone screens in the crowd‭. ‬Every seat was taken‭, ‬either by a guest who arrived early enough to slip past the long line outside the hall or by VIPs whose spots‭ ‬were reserved like prime real estate‭. ‬

Some unlucky fashion week guests ended up standing wedged between the rows‭, ‬while others‭ ‬stayed pressed against the doors outside‭, ‬waiting for a seat that was never going to open‭. ‬When the show finally opened‭, ‬a bass‭ ‬dropped and electronic beats echoed through the room as a lone spotlight cut through the darkness‭, ‬catching each model as he‭ ‬or‭ ‬

she emerged‭.‬

The silhouettes were loud‭. ‬Shoulders were blown out‭, ‬necklines strangled high‭, ‬some pants carved open with cutouts to the ankle‭,‬‭ ‬and silk dresses dragged behind like smoke‭. ‬Each model strutted a new concept representing a creative at FAD Institute of Luxury Fashion‭ & ‬Style Dubai‭, ‬Dubai’s leading fashion school‭. ‬This was the closing show for day five at Dubai Fashion Week‭ (‬DFW‭) ‬SS26‭ ‬that took place this month‭.‬

When it comes to fashion week rulebooks‭, ‬Paris and Milan have long reigned as power brokers‭. ‬But in Dubai‭, ‬things are a bit different‭. ‬The UAE’s fashion space echoes themes showcased by FAD talent‭: ‬chaotic‭, ‬diverse‭, ‬experimental‭. ‬

The headliners at DFW weren’t European houses but designers from Mumbai‭, ‬Malaysia‭, ‬Beirut‭, ‬and beyond‭. ‬Rizman Ruzaini‭, ‬a designer from Malaysia‭, ‬opened the‭ ‬calendar alongside Mumbai’s Krésha Bajaj‭, ‬a pairing that immediately signaled Southeast Asia and India were driving the conversation‭. ‬

Ruzaini’s label‭, ‬which made headlines when Naomi Campbell walked its DFW show two years ago‭, ‬has become synonymous with red-carpet glamour across Asia‭. ‬Bajaj‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬is best known for her intricately embroidered‭ ‬“Love Story”‭ ‬lehengas‭, ‬which bring Indian bridal couture into the global spotlight‭. ‬

On day two‭, ‬Bengaluru’s Fioletowy‭, ‬co-founded by Samatha Chandrashekar‭, ‬brought a global-fusion take that blurred fashion and performance art‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬Nicaragua’s Erick Bendaña‭, ‬recently named by‭ ‬Forbes‭ ‬as one of Latin America’s most influential designers‭, ‬added a rare Central American voice to the week‭. ‬Closing the loop‭, ‬Tara Babylon‭, ‬the British-Iraqi‭ ‬designer making noise in New York‭, ‬showed midweek with a performance-driven collection that pulled from streetwear‭, ‬club culture‭, ‬and her own heritage‭.‬

DFW is still young compared to Paris‭, ‬Milan‭, ‬or New York‭, ‬but it is quickly becoming a platform for Global South designers‭. ‬This‭ ‬season’s lineup drew labels from South Asia‭, ‬the Middle East‭, ‬Africa‭, ‬and Latin America‭, ‬giving them exposure to buyers and press who rarely encounter them in the European circuit‭. ‬The geographic position of Dubai‭, ‬a hub that connects Asia‭, ‬the Gulf and Europe‭, ‬is part of its advantage‭, ‬allowing the event to attract a broader mix of talent and audiences than older fashion capitals‭.‬

This year’s SS26‭ ‬calendar pulls in 30-plus designers from 13‭ ‬countries‭. ‬The Global South dominates the lineup‭, ‬with names from India‭, ‬Malaysia‭, ‬the Philippines‭, ‬Lebanon‭, ‬and Nicaragua taking top slots alongside Dubai’s homegrown talent‭. ‬Compared to last season’s 35‭ ‬designers from 17‭ ‬countries‭, ‬the mix is narrower‭, ‬but sharper‭, ‬positioning Dubai squarely as the stage where Southern voices get seen first‭.‬

Few people in Dubai know the rhythms of fashion weeks like Phillippa Kennedy‭, ‬a senior PR director at Brazen MENA‭, ‬a public relations and social agency that handles clients in the luxury and lifestyle sector‭. ‬She’s worked around 40‭ ‬fashion weeks in Europe as a PR liaison‭, ‬stylist assistant‭, ‬or in other backstage roles supporting major luxury houses over the course of her career prior to settling in her role in the UAE‭. ‬

“Geographically‭, ‬where Dubai is located‭, ‬smack bang in the middle of the world‭, ‬you should have designers from surrounding areas‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“What you want to see is a lot of Arabic talent‭, ‬a lot of South Asian talent‭, ‬anyone east of the Western markets‮…‬‭ ‬I do think it is a very deliberate decision from the Arab Fashion Council to include those names‭.‬”

Phillippa argued that Dubai’s appeal isn’t only about geography but also about money‭. ‬“This part of Arabia‭, ‬but also Southeast Asia and the subcontinent‭, ‬has so much spending power‭, ‬and someone has to cater to that‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬

The numbers bear it out‭. ‬Fashion was the largest luxury category in the GCC last year at‭ $‬5.2‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh19‭ ‬billion‭),‬‭ ‬just ahead of watches at‭ $‬5.1‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh1.8‭ ‬billion‭), ‬according to a Chalhoub Group case study‭. ‬And in the UAE alone‭, ‬the luxury goods market is forecast to reach‭ $‬4.4‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh16.1‭ ‬billion‭) ‬in 2025‭ ‬and climb to‭ $‬5.7‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh20.9‭ ‬billion‭) ‬by 2030‭, ‬according to a Research and Markets report‭.‬

Kennedy notes that in places like India or Kuala Lumpur‭, ‬where fashion weeks aren’t established or consistent‭, ‬designers are looking for a stage to be part of something bigger‭. ‬For now‭, ‬she said‭, ‬Dubai is offering them that platform and showcase space‭.‬

At the same time‭, ‬she acknowledged that Dubai still lacks the history and heritage that keep Parisian maisons rooted at home‭. ‬“If you’re a Parisian brand with an atelier in France‭, ‬why would you come to Dubai to show‭? ‬You’d stay where your house is‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬For Kennedy‭, ‬the challenge is that Dubai hasn’t yet built the legacy to consistently pull in the biggest names‭. ‬“There’s still a lot of trial and error‭, ‬both culturally and in the fashion space‭.‬”

Aaiza Z‭., ‬projects and partnerships lead for UAE Country Management at Chalhoub Group‭, ‬said there’s no better place for fashion experimentation than Dubai‭. ‬“‭[‬The city‭] ‬is the hub of everything‭ ‬—‭ ‬innovation and pioneering sit at the heart of it‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬For Aaiza‭, ‬fashion week is a conversation that luxury retail cannot afford to ignore‭. ‬“It’s an iconic moment for the city‭.‬”

“Wherever luxury meets innovation‭, ‬you will find Chalhoub Group championing possibilities‭,‬”‭ ‬she added‭. ‬

Aaiza also noted that Chalhoub Group’s senior vice-president Grace Khourey launched a partnership this year with FAD‭, ‬the UAE-based fashion institute that closed the‭ ‬week with its student showcase‭. ‬The initiative included Benedict Blanc‭, ‬GM for Aspirational Luxury‭, ‬as part of the jury‭. ‬This‭, ‬she explained‭, ‬is a sign of Chalhoub’s investment in nurturing the next generation of regional talent‭.‬

Aaiza also pointed to the Italian Trade Agency‭, ‬a key sponsor of DFW and a long-standing partner of Chalhoub Group through its homegrown brand Level Shoes‭, ‬headed by Elisa Bruno‭. ‬She called Level Shoes‭ ‬“a success story in its own right”‭, ‬one that reflects how Dubai is becoming a breeding ground for established fashion economies and new designers alike to test the waters and forge partnerships with emerging markets‭.‬

On day three‭, ‬the Italian Trade Agency staged The Italian Day in Dubai‭, ‬bringing a lineup of Italian designers to the runway‭. ‬It‭ ‬wasn’t about Milan exporting its DNA so much as Milan showing up where the conversation is moving‭. ‬

It’s not just a stage for star designers like Ruzaini or Bendaña to debut their seasons‭. ‬What makes DFW distinct from Paris or Milan is that it lowers its barriers to entry‭. ‬Smaller labels that might struggle to break through in Europe can find an easier way‭ ‬in here‭, ‬giving them visibility in front of buyers‭, ‬press‭, ‬and consumers who might never have seen their work otherwise‭.‬

One designer watching closely from the sidelines is Nadina Buturovic‭, ‬a Bosnian creative based in the UAE who once worked in Paris‭. ‬Her label‭, ‬BNS‭, ‬operates mostly online and through pop-ups across the Emirates‭, ‬including a collaboration with THAT Concept‭ ‬Store‭. ‬For her‭, ‬DFW represents the kind of stage that could give visibility to independent designers who don’t yet have the scale of established houses but are building loyal followings in the region‭. ‬BNS‭, ‬she hopes‭, ‬will resonate with buyers looking for timeless‭, ‬elegant‭, ‬and feminine pieces that are primarily made from natural fabrics‭. ‬“You can see it in the shows‭,‬”‭ ‬Buturovic said about the diversity at DFW‭. ‬“At the last DFW I attended‭, ‬you can see designers from the Philippines‭, ‬Thailand‭, ‬and Sri Lanka‭.‬”‭ ‬This openness to brands from all over lead Buturovic to believe there is more opportunity for spotlighting smaller brands like‭ ‬hers‭.‬

Competitive space

However‭, ‬it goes without saying that the UAE fashion market is very competitive and it is challenging to be in‭, ‬Buturovic explained‭. ‬“I do believe it is more open compared to Europe‭.‬”‭ ‬After a year or two of building her brand and network‭, ‬she hopes to debut a summer collection on the DFW catwalk‭.‬

Similarly‭, ‬Fatima AlRemeithi‭, ‬a creative and cultural professional working in the fashion space in Abu Dhabi has attended three‭ ‬DFWs so far‭. ‬As a professional in public relations‭, ‬design‭, ‬and the modelling space‭, ‬she has worn many hats‭, ‬as both an attendee‭ ‬and employee working in and around fashion week‭. ‬She primarily works for a production studio in Abu Dhabi called TribeWNos‭. ‬She‭ ‬also helped co-launch an Emirati-led streetwear brand called free minds universe‭. ‬“I really want to appreciate and express the fact that Dubai fashion Week is‭, ‬I think‭, ‬a very accessible event space to be in‭,‬”‭ ‬AlRemeithi said‭. ‬

“If you are in the fashion community and you’ve kind of done even just a little modicum of work to put yourself out there‭ ‬—‭ ‬whether you’re a designer‭, ‬a model‭, ‬an influencer‭, ‬a content creator‭ ‬—‭ ‬I’ve seen creatives across the board‭, ‬be able to come and enjoy the shows‭,‬”‭ ‬she explained‭. ‬She adds that she cherishes the opportunity to interact with like-minded individuals in the UAE’s fashion community‭.‬

But for AlRemeithi‭, ‬a huge part of the conversation is giving way to diverse professionals in the space‭. ‬“I love that we’re celebrating our Indian designers because the South Asian community is such a big part of this cosmopolitan city and this country‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬

AlRemeithi points out that it’s not just the designers that come from all over‭, ‬the celebration of differences can also be seen on the runways‭. ‬“Colourism isn’t much of an issue here‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“I also saw a lot of plus-sized models and mid-sized models on the runway‭.‬”

As someone who worked behind the scenes for both Dubai and New York fashion weeks‭, ‬she found her experience in the UAE to be a lot more cosmopolitan‭. ‬“You have a mix of both Western and Eastern values here‭,‬”‭ ‬AlRemeithi said‭. ‬Being in the epicentre of the world‭, ‬the conversations expressed through the fashion and designers at DFW are‭ ‬a lot more reflective of the global community present regionally‭, ‬she explained‭. ‬“In New York‭, ‬there’s still‭ ‬—‭ ‬in terms of designers‭ ‬—‭ ‬a commitment to big labels and big names‭.‬”‭ ‬In Dubai‭, ‬there’s less of that‭, ‬AlRemeithi explained‭.‬

What’s happening on the runway isn’t only closely watched by up and coming designers‭, ‬it is also an opportunity for retailers in the region to take note of current‭ ‬fashion trends‭. ‬Emily Abraham‭, ‬founder of Knightsbridge and Dubai-based pre-loved designer boutique Love Luxury‭, ‬shared that she attends DFW each season‭. ‬“It’s important to keep up to date with what’s going on in the industry‭, ‬both on and off the catwalks‭, ‬and I like to support local designers‭, ‬too‭,‬”‭ ‬Abraham said‭. ‬“Trends do have an influence on what consumers are looking for when they come to us‭, ‬the demand for colours and shapes do change‭ ‬from season to season‭,‬”‭ ‬she added‭, ‬explaining the influence of the fashion scene on her boutique’s purchasing and consumer buyer behaviour‭.‬

Everyone benefits

Kennedy agrees‭. ‬Fashion week‭, ‬and events in the tight knit UAE fashion market in general‭, ‬creates opportunities not just for retailers to track trends and change what’s on their racks‭, ‬but it also creates room for smaller and more local designers to land business deals‭. ‬A designer showcasing for the first time might get the attention of a local luxury boutique or a bigger retailer like Bloomingdale’s or THAT Concept Store to get shelf space‭. ‬At the end of the day‭, ‬fashion is business‭, ‬Kennedy said‭. ‬

“As DFW gains more credibility‭, ‬it would be interesting to see if some of the big fashion houses started to think‭, ‬‘okay‭, ‬we could take a leap of faith and kind of show our Arab collection there‭,‬”‭ ‬Kennedy said about luxury houses like Prada that sell unique collections to its Gulf buyers‭. ‬Looking ahead‭, ‬Dubai really needs‭ ‬to cement itself as an influential voice and sort of create an‭ ‬“invented heritage”‭, ‬she explained‭. ‬That‭, ‬in turn‭, ‬will move the‭ ‬“global fashion world towards it‭.‬”‭ ‬However‭, ‬it needs to‭, ‬at the same time‭, ‬celebrate its geographic space‭, ‬Kennedy said‭. ‬

All things considered‭, ‬the Arab Fashion Council only started formally running events in 2023‭, ‬although it was founded in 2015‭. ‬“It’s like a baby‭,‬”‭ ‬Kennedy said‭. ‬A baby‭, ‬that is‭, ‬born with a silver spoon in its mouth‭. ‬

“When you have the crème de la creme coming to the city more and more‭, ‬then diversity is just a given‭,‬”‭ ‬Aaiza said‭, ‬alluding to the wealth coming to the UAE from all over the world‭. ‬As DFW establishes itself more and more in the global fashion world‭, ‬it will‭ ‬—‭ ‬without a doubt‭, ‬become a regional hub for the business of fashion‭.‬