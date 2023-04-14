UAE: From Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to Faraz Manan, Pakistani designer Zahraa Saifullah is bringing leading couturiers under one roof

The designer, who's first Dubai exhibition ‘Curated by Zahraa’ will take place on April 18, breaks down the art of fashion curation

Zahraa Saifullah

By Sadiq Saleem Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 5:30 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 5:33 PM

Fashion exhibitions and soirées are flourishing in Dubai and how! Besides generating higher returns for the designers and for the buyers, the most valuable benefit of a well curated show is the networking opportunity it provides to small businesses and newcomers to the fashion industry. These exhibitions also save time and energy of the designers as they don’t have to arrange separate meetings with different clients and they get to recognise their positioning in the market against their contemporaries based on the footfall.

But as per the ace designer Zahraa Saifullah who is foraying into this domain, "fashion curation is not only about getting a list of designers to exhibit their products; curators collaborate with artists and designers to celebrate fashion as an artform and providing the best in terms of aesthetic satisfaction to the clients."

Ahead of her first-ever event in Dubai, Khaleej Times caught up with Zahraa, the face and force behind ‘Curated by Zahraa’, which is all set to bring fashion stalwarts such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Faraz Manan under one roof.

Q) ‘Curated By Zahraa’ is a relatively new entity that is doing its first fashion exhibition in Dubai. How did you manage to bring brands like Abujani Sandeep and Faraz Manan on board?

Curated by Zahraa is a first of its kind event to bring the biggest names of South Asian fashion world together offering clients an opportunity where they don't need to traverse the length and breadth of countries to find their favourite outfits. And this is exactly what attracted all the designers to come forward. People from India and Pakistan love and appreciate each other’s fashion and this amalgamation was inevitable. I would call it event sans borders.

Q) You own a established fashion brand with a loyal clientele. Are you taking a break because this new initiative would demand your undivided attention?

I believe I perform the best when I am juggling with many things. I am not taking a break from any of my other businesses, but I am certainly very much occupied with Curated by Zahraa currently. What makes the hustle rewarding is the overwhelming response that I have received from everyone — be it the designers, my friends from the fashion world or a general curiosity/excitement that this event has managed to generate so far.

Q) India and Pakistan have countless designers. How did you go about selecting the mix of designers for the upcoming exhibition?

Pakistanis and Indians love designers from both sides of the border. The fashion enthusiasts want a bit of everything — they love Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage infused with European tailored silhouettes as much as they love Faraz Manan's elaborate detailing and dramatic flair which is both contemporary and classic. There are few names that just pop out from both of these countries so I just went with South Asia's best for this event.

Q) Selling fashion and expensive clothes has become difficult overtime especially when the economy is on the downside. How do you justify and convince buyers to invest in these clothes?

There's a certain exclusivity that comes with such events and quality is guaranteed. You buy well and buy what you need. That’s why you buy quality. Yes, while I understand and fully acknowledge the overall decline in the purchasing power due to inflation and all, I have to say that such events are a great way to help the economy. They draw in hundreds of people, generating revenue that succours the economy. Fashion industry overall opens jobs in marketing, design, research, manufacturing, and more. Having said that, with this event we've also tremendously encouraged sustainable fashion brands to take part in Curated by Zahraa. This is something that I truly believe in and will continue to promote carbon-neutral brands and play my part in bringing in changes to help our planet and economy.

Q) Are you on the lookout for new designers? What do you value more, education or experience when it comes to curation?

Absolutely! While old brands bring in experience, new brands present the freshness and contemporary style that is needed for the ever-evolving fashion world. You need a mix of both to keep the balance and entice the clientele that is ready to take risks and put their trust on a new talent. I am certainly ready to offer a platform to those skilled and talented brands/designers who deserve the right exposure.

Q) You also run a publication house back home and perhaps one of the few houses that are still releasing print. With digital influx, do you think that print will become a thing of the past soon?

There's no denying that print around the globe has taken a backseat and digital is the 'now' and future. That's why I take great pride in this that we're perhaps the only lifestyle, celebrity publication that's still printing in Pakistan. However, I do believe that people still prefer to skim through the pages of a physical magazine. They still want to place it on the coffee tables. But to keep pace with times, we have digital covers and issues coming while we continue with our print version as well.

Q) Is western approval or endorsement a true mark of success e.g. Gigi wearing an Abu Sandeep or Naomi Campbell wearing a Sabyasachi?

In my opinion it's not so much about getting the so-called western 'approval' but rather reaching a wider set of audience. When a global star with a massive following wears an outfit by a designer, it introduces the brand to a wider network of clients. So I see it as a win-win for both. Fashion is transcending borders and is no longer restricted to a region. I think it's high time that the talent on the other side of the world also gets the much deserved attention.

‘Curated by Zahraa’ is taking place on the April 18 at the Emirates Gold Club, Dubai.

Sadiq Saleem is a Dubai-based entertainment writer. His Instagram handle is @sadiqidas.