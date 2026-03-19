UAE designers turn jewellery into meaningful Eid gifts

As the UAE celebrates Eid al-Fitr this weekend, the strengthening of bonds between families, communities, and cultures is more poignant than ever. The exchange of gifts, a tangible demonstration of that bond, has the power to lift spirits, raise a smile, and serves as a reminder to hold faith for the future. Perhaps the most powerful symbol of optimism is fine jewellery. On the surface, purely an aesthetic luxury, precious jewellery represents a conviction that a piece will be passed down through generations, gathering stories and significance over the years.

“Jewellery, like human resilience, is something that is timeless; it is something that endures good and bad times,” says Dubai-based Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and model Jessica Kahawaty. She launched her family’s namesake fine jewellery business in Dubai in May last year with her father, Ghassan, continuing a legacy that originated in the 1950s in Beirut with her grandfather, Zahi Kahawaty.

“Jewellery is something that we relate to different moments of our lives. Buying a piece in a specific moment may remind you of the strength that you carried throughout that period,” says Kahawaty.

There can be few pieces more resonant this Eid than Dubai-based brand Bil Arabi’s 18K gold and enamel pendant, forged in the outline of the UAE map, inset with red, green, black and white enamel, and bearing the word ‘Hobb’, meaning ‘love’ in Arabic. The piece is worn by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, alongside the Arabic initial ‘Meem’ in baguette diamonds, also by Bil Arabi.

The brand’s designer, Nadine Kanso, launched the UAE map design in November 2020, and wearing it has become a powerful symbol of national pride. “The piece shows a connection with the place that we all call home,” says Kanso, who has lived more than half her lifetime in the UAE, “it is recognition of the fabric of this nation that we are part of.”

This Eid, the gift of jewellery, especially from local brands, carries extra significance. “Giving gifts at Eid is dear to a lot of people across the region,” says Kanso. “It’s more meaningful because of what everyone is going through, so people would like to give something with meaning.

“For Bil Arabi, the kind of words that we use and the love that we portray is something that resonates with everyone,” she adds. “Power, peace, love, happiness; these are words and not only symbols of something

Bil Arabi and I believe in deeply. It is the message we want to portray to the world. When we push for peace, we will find love.” Alongside the maps of the region, Kanso recommends gifting pieces with emeralds, or crafted in green enamel. “Green is for prosperity, it brings good vibes and good luck,” she says, “Having your initial gifted to you is always something dear to the heart, and when you gift gold, it’s a deeper connection; it sends a message of care and appreciation.”

From Kahawaty’s collection, the ‘Mermaid’ pieces, with delicate scales reproduced in glittering diamonds, evoke a sense of ethereal calm from the ocean and will gift a sense of serenity this Eid. Kanso, meanwhile, defers to her Bil Arabi ‘Hobb’ cuff, which she never removes. “When we carry something that says ‘love’, it reminds us of the love of self, love of the other, and to spread love.”