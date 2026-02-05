Dubai-based designer steps into the spotlight with 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer

Fashion has always been one of The Devil Wears Prada’s sharpest storytelling tools. Long before a character says a word, you already know who holds the power, simply by the way they dress. The cut of a coat, silhouette of a bag, and dare we forget, the "cerulean" hues.

So, when the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 dropped, it wasn’t just the return of the mighty Miranda Priestly that caught the eye. It was also the much-awaited sartorial choices, and how the characters had been accessorised.

Watch trailer here:

Amidst the chatter, a sculptural handbag donned by Meryl Streep has caught the attention of fashion insiders. And guess what? The bag is crafted by a designer right here, in Dubai.

Dellaluna, a Venetian luxury label with a growing footprint in the city, has officially stepped into one of fashion’s most iconic cinematic worlds, with its Louvre Abu Dhabi bag making a star appearance in the film’s trailer.

A brand shaped between Venice and Dubai

Founded by Silvia Paulon, Dellaluna operates at the intersection of old-world craftsmanship and contemporary global taste. Each piece is handcrafted in Venice by local artisans, rooted in the city’s centuries-old tradition of leatherwork and design.

Yet, the brand’s energy today feels unmistakably international, with Dubai emerging as one of its most important cultural anchors.

The bags that stole the show

The piece making its cinematic debut is the Louvre Abu Dhabi bag — a sculptural design created in collaboration with the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Inspired by the museum’s iconic dome, the bag draws from its unique architectural rhythm and timelessness.

But that wasn't the only Dellaluna piece showcased in the trailer. Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs is seen carrying a custom Imperial Silver Clutch, created specifically for the film and styled by costume designer Molly Rogers.

Sleeker and undeniably modern, the clutch introduces another facet of the brand altogether, highlighting its range, from museum-inspired statement pieces to red-carpet-ready pieces.

Why this matters

That both characters, positioned at different points in the fashion power spectrum, are styled in Dellaluna designs are most definitely a pivotal moment for the brand’s journey.

The Devil Wears Prada universe has always treated fashion as cultural currency — a visual shorthand for power, taste and authority. For a relatively young house like Dellaluna Venezia to be trusted with that role speaks to its design integrity, one that fits seamlessly into this world.

So, whether this is a singular moment or the beginning of a broader spotlight on Dubai-based design remains to be seen, but it’s one fashion watchers will be paying close attention to.