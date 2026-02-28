Splash unveils Ramadan collection featuring Maya Diab

Middle East fashion retailer introduces an elegant modest-wear edit for the Holy Month, fronted by the Lebanese style icon

Splash Fashions, the Middle East’s leading fashion retailer, has unveiled its elegant Ramadan Collection, designed especially for the holy month. The collection celebrates refined seasonal dressing, where modest silhouettes, fluid fabrics and elevated details come together to create an effortlessly wearable Ramadan wardrobe.

Leading the campaign is Maya Diab, the Lebanese superstar and Splash fashion ambassador, known for her bold presence and trendsetting style. A singer, actress and fashion icon across the Arab world, Maya embodies the essence of the Splash woman - confident, expressive and effortlessly chic.

This season’s aesthetic draws on contemporary modest wear and understated luxury, reimagined through a modern, fashion-forward lens. Sculptural silhouettes and ethereal volume bring a dramatic yet polished flair ideal for evening gatherings, while everyday city staples are refined with an elevated, occasion-ready feel. The colour palette embraces soft tones of ivory, blush, sand, sage, soft gold and midnight black, evoking serenity, warmth and quiet opulence.

From graceful kaftans and flowy dresses to relaxed co-ord sets, lightweight abayas and polished statement pieces, each design moves seamlessly through Ramadan moments - from intimate iftars to late-night suhoors. The collection is complemented by inclusive sizing and refined accessories that balance comfort with confidence.

In the campaign, Diab showcases standout looks from the collection, pairing fluid silhouettes with refined detailing in ensembles that transition effortlessly from day to night. Her signature glamour meets Splash’s contemporary edge, capturing the celebratory spirit of Ramadan in every look.

The Ramadan Collection is now available across Splash stores and online at www.splashfashions.com/ae/en/, inviting shoppers to embrace the season with style, comfort and understated elegance.