Russian style and sweet treats: How Russian brands are tapping into the UAE's growing children's market

As demand for premium children's products grows across the Emirates, Russian brands are bringing together quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design and natural ingredients to appeal to a new generation of families

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The UAE's youngest consumers are becoming some of its most influential shoppers. Children are no longer simply wearing what their parents choose or eating whatever appears in the pantry - they are actively shaping family purchasing decisions.

According to global consumer research by GWI, most children aged 8 to 11 have a significant influence on household spending, from snacks and toys to clothing. Inspired by trends on TikTok and YouTube and guided by their favourite creators, they increasingly expect products that are not only practical but also stylish and engaging.

Parents, meanwhile, are willing to invest in quality. The UAE children's products market reached Dh 439 million in 2025, growing by 9 per cent, while the luxury children's apparel segment has already surpassed $1.2 billion. This combination of discerning parents and trend-conscious children creates opportunities for international brands that can deliver quality, originality and trust.

Against this backdrop, the national brand "Made in Russia" is gaining increasing value - a mark that for the local consumer signifies not just the country of origin, but also a guarantee of quality, tradition, and manufacturer accountability. Russian producers of children's clothing and confectionery are entering the market with exactly this positioning: durable craftsmanship, natural ingredients and distinctive design, all backed by the "Made in Russia" certificate.

A timeless approach to children's fashion

For many UAE families, children's clothing has become more than a practical purchase. Comfort remains essential, but parents also seek premium fabrics, thoughtful design and products that can withstand everyday wear while maintaining their appearance.

Russian brand bodo has spent 17 years building its reputation around exactly these qualities. Operating its own full-cycle manufacturing facility in Russia's Novgorod Region, the company produces children's and teenagers' clothing using high-quality knitwear, durable fabrics and meticulous construction.

The brand has already earned the trust of families across Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and other international markets, where parents appreciate garments that remain comfortable and attractive after years of use.

Equally important is bodo's design philosophy. Rather than chasing fast-changing fashion trends, the collections focus on clean lines, understated style and functional comfort. The result is clothing that allows children to move freely while looking contemporary without becoming outdated after a single season.

For UAE consumers - many of whom value premium quality alongside distinctive design - this combination is particularly relevant. Certification of the products under "Made in Russia" reinforces its manufacturing standards, while its international strategy includes expanding its presence on online marketplaces and adapting collections for local markets.

Sweet innovation with broad appeal

The UAE's sugar confectionery market continues to expand, driven by families seeking products that combine enjoyment with reassuring quality.

Russian brand Chi-Wa-Wa, manufactured by SALBRO LLC, offers a playful take on traditional sweets. Its range of extruded gummies includes colourful pencil-shaped candies with yoghurt filling, candy belts and spaghetti-style gummies that stand out through both appearance and flavour.

Beyond their visual appeal, the products are made with natural fruit juice and beef gelatin, making them suitable for diverse international markets, including countries where halal-friendly ingredients are an important consideration.

With three years of export experience, Chi-Wa-Wa has already demonstrated its ability to compete internationally. The "Made in Russia" certification further provides distributors and retail partners with additional confidence in the brand's production standards and quality control.

For UAE parents looking for treats that balance fun, flavour and carefully selected ingredients, the brand represents an attractive addition to an increasingly sophisticated confectionery market.

Growing opportunities for Russian brands

The UAE has become one of the priority destinations for Russian consumer brands seeking international growth. Rising demand for premium children's products, combined with consumers' willingness to pay for quality and safety, creates favourable conditions for companies that can offer something distinctive.

Children continue to influence purchasing decisions, while parents increasingly evaluate products based on durability, ingredients, manufacturing standards and design. These evolving preferences align well with the strengths of many Russian manufacturers that combine domestic production, strict quality control and internationally recognised certification.

Brands such as bodo and Chi-Wa-Wa illustrate how Russian companies are successfully adapting to global consumer expectations while maintaining their own identity.

Ultimately, choosing children's products is about more than price or specifications. For many UAE families, it is about creating positive everyday experiences - comfortable clothing that children enjoy wearing and treats that become part of happy family moments.

As Russian brands gradually become part of everyday life in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across the Emirates, they are building more than export figures. By combining quality, reliability and thoughtful design, they are establishing lasting relationships with families - turning "Made in Russia" into a mark not only of manufacturing excellence, but also of trust.