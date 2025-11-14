A Patek Philippe timepiece that in 2016‭ ‬became the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at auction fetched an even higher price this weekend‭, ‬auctioneers Phillips said‭.‬

The watch sold for 14,190,000‭ ‬Swiss francs‭ ($‬17.6‭ ‬million‭), ‬surpassing the 11‭ ‬million francs it fetched nine years ago‭, ‬or‭ $‬11‭ ‬million at the time‭.‬

The Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Reference 1518‭, ‬made in 1943‭, ‬is one of only four known to have been made in stainless steel‭ ‬—‭ ‬its rarity making it more sought-after than those produced in gold‭.‬

Its 2016‭ ‬world record price for a wristwatch was overtaken in 2017‭ ‬by Hollywood star Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona which fetched‭ $‬17.8‭ ‬million‭. ‬That was then surpassed in 2019‭ ‬by a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime‭, ‬which sold for‭ $‬31‭ ‬million‭.‬

But the stainless steel 1518’s sale this weekend reaffirmed its status‭ ‬“as one of the most historically significant wristwatches ever made”‭, ‬the auctioneers said‭.‬

Phillips said the sale took just under nine and a half minutes‭, ‬attracting five bidders‭, ‬with the watch ultimately selling to a‭ ‬telephone bidder‭.‬

Several well-known collectors‭, ‬dealers and watchmakers were in the room to witness the sale at the Hotel President in Geneva‭.‬

Phillips said a 1518‭ ‬was the sort of watch that once acquired‭, ‬“a connoisseur can feel to have reached the utmost peak of collecting”‭.‬

Launched in 1941‭, ‬it was the world’s first serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph‭.‬

Patek Philippe produced around 280‭ ‬Ref‭. ‬1518‭ ‬watches‭, ‬most of them encased in yellow gold‭, ‬and around a fifth in pink gold‭.‬

Only four in stainless steel are known to exist‭, ‬with this watch being the first of those four to be produced‭. ‬Why Patek Philippe made them remains a mystery‭.‬

The auctioneers called it‭ ‬“a timepiece of almost mythical status‭, ‬it stands as the ultimate convergence of historical significance‭, ‬design mastery‭, ‬mechanical innovation‭, ‬and rarity”‭. ‬