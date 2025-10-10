Paris Fashion Week 2025: Designer shake-ups and GCC stars who stole the spotlight

From Dior’s new era under Jonathan Anderson to Nicole Kidman’s Chanel reunion and Arab icons lighting up front rows, here’s everything that defined fashion's most important event
Depending on your algorithm, and it really does depend on your algorithm (think twice about engaging with online content that you’re not prepared to see a whole lot more of), you may have noticed that it’s been Paris Fashion Week.
Paris is the most Fashion of all the Fashion Weeks, far out-fashioning the rest. Which can be crudely, and often unfairly, summed up as: New York (too commercial to be fashion), London (too avant-garde to be commercial) and Milan (too flamboyant to be avant-garde*). Paris, though; that’s where creativity and commerce collide in a light show to rival the Eiffel Tower on its twinkliest night. And the most recent edition of PFW, as industry insiders refer to the nine-day event, was billed as the most important of our lifetimes. (Whether you place import on that kind of thing or not, fashion is a massive employer and cultural pied piper.) Why? Because three of the biggest brands in the French capital debuted new creative direction for spring/summer 2026 under designers who had previously worked their magic for rival houses.
At Dior, Jonathan Anderson joined from a starry, 11-year stint at Loewe that revolutionised the Spanish brand. For Chanel, Matthieu Blazy brought the material magic he previously wove through Bottega Veneta. And at Balenciaga, Internet-breaker Demna (now at Gucci) was replaced by former Valentino maestro Pierpaolo Piccioli. For those in the industry, this is earth-shattering stuff.
For the rest of us, PFW might be reduced to a brief debate over WhatsApp as to whether the pixie cut debuted by Kim Kardashian at the Alaïa show is a wig or not. One chic friend messaged me to enthuse over Chanel’s shirting collaboration with 187-year-old house Charvet, the three show styles weighted with a chain at the hem and embroidered with the legend Tissu et technique par Charvet.
Far more pings, though, as multiple 40-something friends expressed awe at 58-year-old Nicole Kidman’s appearance on the Chanel front row, and the announcement that she rejoins the House as an ambassador, more than 20 years after starring in a short film directed by Baz Luhrman to promote Chanel’s No.5 fragrance. The best of which simply read, ‘Have you seen Nicole Kidman at Chanel? We’re not old, just poor’, referencing the fact that Kidman has barely aged a day since appearing in front of Luhrman’s lens two decades ago.
Meghan Markle in stateswoman-like white at Balenciaga also raised a ripple of mentions. But deeper engagement is arguably driven by our homegrown heroes repping the region in the fashion capital of the world. To wit: Saudi’s most glamorous expat, Georgina Rodriguez, wife of Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, showed up at Balenciaga, along with former Dubai schoolgirls, and now LA-DJs and beauty entrepreneurs, the Palestinian twins Simi and Haza Khadra.
Dubai’s most famous fashionista-in-residence, Karen Wazen, was there too. Wazen also attended Anderson’s debut show at Dior, along with Saudi fashion influencer and entrepreneur Nojoud Alrumaihi, and Lebanese actor Razane Jammal. At Saint Laurent, no new designer, but a new GCC makeup ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in the form of Lebanese singer Dana Hournai. From Dubai with love, en effet.