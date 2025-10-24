Everything to know as Omega unveils its 2025 Speedmasters

Reimagining the Dark and Grey Side of the Moon, merging advanced ceramic mastery with history, emotion, and the thrill of humanity’s boldest journeys
In 1968, as Apollo 8, the first human spaceflight to break free of low-Earth orbit, slipped behind the Moon’s far side, silence fell over ground control — broken only by command module pilot Jim Lovell’s now-famous words: “We’ll see you on the other side.” On the astronauts’ wrists, the Omega Speedmaster was both witness and companion, a chronograph that transcended earthly measure to become part of history itself. More than 50 years later, the Swiss watchmaker honours that legacy once again, and with the 2025 evolution of the Dark and Grey Side of the Moon, the brand propels its lunar chronographs to a new plane.
This latest collection, comprising seven models across four distinctive dials, represents years of meticulous refinement. Omega has reimagined the Dark Side of the Moon through the lens of contemporary ceramic mastery, combining advanced materials with nuanced design subtleties. Each model retains the signature 44.25mm case, yet Omega has refined the proportions, subtly slimming the profile so that the watch feels graceful and elegant without compromising the bold character that has defined this line for over a decade.
Central to these watches is Omega’s redefined ceramic craftsmanship. The new bevelled polished ceramic surfaces shimmer with depth and precision, and the cases and dials achieve a depth that pulls the eye inward. Liquidmetal technology is applied to bezels and crowns, enhancing both resilience and scratch resistance, while the innovative two-layer ceramic dial construction refracts light in mesmerising ways, giving the watch a kinetic allure across every angle of its face.
Omega presents the collection in a spectrum of expressions: The hand-wound Black Edition, with its red central chronograph hand and matte dial, offers a dramatic, almost cinematic presence. A reworked classic Dark Side model, with stepped, laser-finished dials, gets diamond-polished indexes that glow softly in Super-LumiNova, and retains the iconic chronograph layout. The all-black aesthetic continues inside the watch, where the Calibre 9900 is dressed in a matte-black rotor, main plate, and bridges, accented by black-varnished engravings that reinforce the stealthy, cohesive design. Meanwhile, the Apollo 8 tribute transports wearers to the lunar surface itself, with skeletonised dials revealing laser-ablated lunar landscapes both near and far side, powered by the hand-wound Calibre 3869. Strap innovation completes the experience. Rubber and nylon options are designed not only for comfort but also to echo the Moon’s textures — tactile reminders of humanity’s celestial adventures.
Although these updates aren’t revolutionary, they represent a measured evolution of an already exceptional collection. The 2025 Dark and Grey Side of the Moon models refine case proportions, advance ceramic engineering, and elevate dial construction — all subtle yet impactful improvements that enhance both wearability and precision. Beyond aesthetics and materials, these watches continue a legacy built over decades, where history, artistry, imagination, and clever marketing created an icon of watchmaking. They make the Moon feel close and real, no longer a distant symbol. For collectors and enthusiasts, these Speedmasters are a distilled expression of Omega’s pioneering spirit, its exacting standards, and its remarkable ability to stir emotion about the Moon, space and humanity’s boldest journeys.