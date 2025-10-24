Everything to know as Omega unveils its 2025 Speedmasters

In 1968‭, ‬as Apollo 8‭, ‬the first human spaceflight to break free of low-Earth orbit‭, ‬slipped behind the Moon’s far side‭, ‬silence fell over ground control‭ ‬—‭ ‬broken only by command module pilot Jim Lovell’s now-famous words‭: ‬“We’ll see you on the other side‭.‬”‭ ‬On the astronauts’‭ ‬wrists‭, ‬the Omega Speedmaster was both witness and companion‭, ‬a chronograph that transcended earthly measure to become part of‭ ‬history itself‭. ‬More than 50‭ ‬years later‭, ‬the Swiss watchmaker honours that legacy once again‭, ‬and with the 2025‭ ‬evolution of the Dark and Grey Side of the Moon‭, ‬the brand propels its lunar chronographs to a new plane‭.‬

This latest collection‭, ‬comprising seven models across four distinctive dials‭, ‬represents years of meticulous refinement‭. ‬Omega‭ ‬has reimagined the Dark Side of the Moon through the lens of contemporary ceramic mastery‭, ‬combining advanced materials with nuanced design subtleties‭. ‬Each model retains the signature 44.25mm case‭, ‬yet Omega has refined the proportions‭, ‬subtly slimming the profile so that the watch feels graceful and elegant without compromising the bold character that has defined this line for over a decade‭.‬

Central to these watches is Omega’s redefined ceramic craftsmanship‭. ‬The new bevelled polished ceramic surfaces shimmer with depth and precision‭, ‬and the cases and dials achieve a depth that pulls the eye inward‭. ‬Liquidmetal technology is applied to bezels and crowns‭, ‬enhancing both resilience and scratch resistance‭, ‬while the innovative two-layer ceramic dial construction refracts light in mesmerising ways‭, ‬giving‭ ‬the watch a kinetic allure across every angle of its face‭.‬

Omega presents the collection in a spectrum of expressions‭: ‬The hand-wound Black Edition‭, ‬with its red central chronograph hand‭ ‬and matte dial‭, ‬offers a dramatic‭, ‬almost cinematic presence‭. ‬A reworked classic Dark Side model‭, ‬with stepped‭, ‬laser-finished dials‭, ‬gets diamond-polished indexes that glow softly in Super-LumiNova‭, ‬and retains the iconic chronograph layout‭. ‬The all-black‭ ‬aesthetic continues inside the watch‭, ‬where the Calibre 9900‭ ‬is dressed in a matte-black rotor‭, ‬main plate‭, ‬and bridges‭, ‬accented by black-varnished engravings that reinforce the stealthy‭, ‬cohesive design‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬the Apollo 8‭ ‬tribute transports wearers to the lunar surface itself‭, ‬with skeletonised dials revealing laser-ablated lunar landscapes both near and far side‭, ‬powered‭ ‬by the hand-wound Calibre 3869‭. ‬Strap innovation completes the experience‭. ‬Rubber and nylon options are designed not only for comfort but also to echo the Moon’s textures‭ ‬—‭ ‬tactile reminders of humanity’s celestial adventures‭. ‬

Although these updates aren’t revolutionary‭, ‬they represent a measured evolution of an already exceptional collection‭. ‬The 2025‭ ‬Dark and Grey Side of the Moon models refine case proportions‭, ‬advance ceramic engineering‭, ‬and elevate dial construction‭ ‬—‭ ‬all subtle yet impactful improvements that enhance both wearability and precision‭. ‬Beyond aesthetics and materials‭, ‬these watches continue a legacy built over decades‭, ‬where history‭, ‬artistry‭, ‬imagination‭, ‬and clever marketing created an icon of watchmaking‭. ‬They make the Moon feel close and real‭, ‬no longer a distant symbol‭. ‬For collectors and enthusiasts‭, ‬these Speedmasters are a‭ ‬distilled expression of Omega’s pioneering spirit‭, ‬its exacting standards‭, ‬and its remarkable ability to stir emotion about the Moon‭, ‬space and humanity’s boldest journeys‭.‬