UAE: Regional fashion finds new strength within a changing landscape
The founders of an acclaimed Arab label share how they are pivoting from gowns to versatile separates while maintaining cultural identity
- PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 1:30 PM
On February 28, 2026, Stephanie Skourti, co-founder of flourishing UAE/Jordan-based occasionwear label Nafsika Skourti, gave birth in Dubai. The same day, Iran launched retaliatory strikes into the UAE, following the US-Israel offensive two days prior. Poised to turn on her out-of-office and begin maternity leave from her role handling the business side of the fashion brand, Skourti was faced with both navigating motherhood amidst regional conflict, and steering a label that thrives on dressing women for events through a time with no events. “It has been a lot to process and navigate,” says Skourti, with the pragmatic resilience that characterises her Palestinian heritage. “Building on the strong momentum of the start of 2026 we had exciting plans for March and April.”
To set things in context, Nafsika Skourti makes really good clothes. Scrolling the brand’s offer on Ounass, there is nothing I wouldn’t wear – had I the diary and the budget. Founded in 2014 in Amman, the designs are feminine without being frivolous, glamorous without being gauche, statement-making without being shouty. Ideal for elegant Eid occasions and rooted in regional codes such as olive branch prints. Eid 2026, however, abruptly called for a considered sartorial stance. “Eid remains a special occasion that people were looking forward to. Customers have been veering more towards versatile separates that add value to their existing wardrobe instead of gowns and dresses,” says Skourti, adding that sales were impacted due to ongoing shipping delays and disruptions. Her sister, and the brand’s creative head, Nafsika, says, “We fell short of our target in March, as did many businesses across the industry. But we’re confident we’ll navigate through it and come back even stronger.”
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But what does eveningwear look like during this period? “There’s a resilience and pride that is deeply ingrained in our culture,” says Nafsika, “even in difficult moments, we still dress up, we gather, we celebrate, we continue to exist fully, however we can. If anything, dressing becomes less about frivolity and more about expression; strength, identity, and presence. It’s a way of holding onto joy and dignity, even when circumstances are heavy. There is a collective understanding in our region that life presses forward.”
As with Covid, times of turmoil turn the regional lens inwards as consumers rally to support local industry and uplift community economies. “I believe we’ll see a renewed focus on Middle East-based brands, but with more intentionality than during Covid,” says Nafsika, “That period accelerated visibility for regional designers, while also shifting how people discover and value brands. There’s now a stronger appetite for authenticity, craftsmanship and a unique perspective, something regional rooted brands naturally offer.” With its clear focus on modest wear, strategic social listening, and sister Hobi Falasteen label, from which 20 per cent of each drop goes to charity, Nafsika Skourti is an active contributor to the cultural conversation. “Being an independent Arab female designer allows me to stay closely connected to our community through that direct women-to-women dialogue,” Nafsika says. And right now, these women are unbowed, refusing to lay down our gowns and surrender our effervescence.
“As a community, including business owners, consumers, retailers, and influencers, we dare to believe in better days,” Nafsika says, “Against all odds we are optimistic, as we have a responsibility to nurture our ecosystem. Endurance in this region is second nature.”