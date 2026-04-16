UAE: Regional fashion finds new strength within a changing landscape

On February 28‭, ‬2026‭, ‬Stephanie Skourti‭, ‬co-founder of flourishing UAE/Jordan-based occasionwear label Nafsika Skourti‭, ‬gave birth in Dubai‭. ‬The same day‭, ‬Iran launched retaliatory strikes into the UAE‭, ‬following the US-Israel offensive two days prior‭. ‬Poised to turn on her out-of-office and begin maternity leave from her role handling the business side of the fashion brand‭, ‬Skourti‭ ‬was faced with both navigating motherhood amidst regional conflict‭, ‬and steering a label that thrives on dressing women for events through a time with no events‭. ‬“It has been a lot to process and navigate‭,‬”‭ ‬says Skourti‭, ‬with the pragmatic resilience that characterises her Palestinian heritage‭. ‬“Building on the strong momentum of the start of 2026‭ ‬we had exciting plans for March and April‭.‬”

To set things in context‭, ‬Nafsika Skourti makes really good clothes‭. ‬Scrolling the brand’s offer on Ounass‭, ‬there is nothing I wouldn’t wear‭ ‬–‭ ‬had I the diary and the budget‭. ‬Founded in 2014‭ ‬in Amman‭, ‬the designs are feminine without being frivolous‭, ‬glamorous without being gauche‭, ‬statement-making without being shouty‭. ‬Ideal for elegant Eid occasions and rooted in regional codes such as olive branch prints‭. ‬Eid 2026‭, ‬however‭, ‬abruptly called for a considered sartorial stance‭. ‬“Eid remains a special occasion that people were looking forward to‭. ‬Customers have been veering more towards versatile separates‭ ‬that add value to their existing wardrobe instead of gowns and dresses‭,‬”‭ ‬says Skourti‭, ‬adding that sales were impacted due to ongoing shipping delays and disruptions‭. ‬Her sister‭, ‬and the brand’s creative head‭, ‬Nafsika‭, ‬says‭, ‬“We fell short of our target in March‭, ‬as did many businesses across the industry‭. ‬But we’re confident we’ll navigate through it and come back even stronger‭.‬”

But what does eveningwear look like during this period‭? ‬“There’s a resilience and pride that is deeply ingrained in our culture‭,‬”‭ ‬says Nafsika‭, ‬“even in difficult moments‭, ‬we still dress up‭, ‬we gather‭, ‬we celebrate‭, ‬we continue to exist fully‭, ‬however we can‭. ‬If anything‭, ‬dressing becomes less about frivolity and more about expression‭; ‬strength‭, ‬identity‭, ‬and presence‭. ‬It’s a way of holding onto joy and dignity‭, ‬even when circumstances are heavy‭. ‬There is a collective understanding in our region that life presses forward‭.‬”

As with Covid‭, ‬times of turmoil turn the regional lens inwards as consumers rally to support local industry and uplift community‭ ‬economies‭. ‬“I believe we’ll see a renewed focus on Middle East-based brands‭, ‬but with more intentionality than during Covid‭,‬”‭ ‬says Nafsika‭, ‬“That period accelerated visibility for regional designers‭, ‬while also shifting how people discover and value brands‭. ‬There’s now a stronger appetite for authenticity‭, ‬craftsmanship and a unique perspective‭, ‬something regional rooted brands naturally offer‭.‬”‭ ‬With its clear focus on modest wear‭, ‬strategic social listening‭, ‬and sister Hobi Falasteen label‭, ‬from which 20‭ ‬per cent of each drop goes to charity‭, ‬Nafsika Skourti is an active contributor to the cultural conversation‭. ‬“Being an independent Arab female designer allows me to stay closely connected to our community through that direct women-to-women dialogue‭,‬”‭ ‬Nafsika says‭. ‬And right now‭, ‬these women are unbowed‭, ‬refusing to lay down our gowns and surrender our effervescence‭. ‬

“As a community‭, ‬including business owners‭, ‬consumers‭, ‬retailers‭, ‬and influencers‭, ‬we dare to believe in better days‭,‬”‭ ‬Nafsika says‭, ‬“Against all odds we are optimistic‭, ‬as we have a responsibility to nurture our ecosystem‭. ‬Endurance in this region is second nature‭.‬”