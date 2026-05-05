Met Gala 2026: From plus-size to disabled, new mannequins challenge fashion’s ‘ideal’ body

Come the first Monday in May, our social media feeds are saturated with high‑voltage red carpet looks, and understandably so, given that the Met Gala is watched across the globe to see just how far it can push fashion and spotlight its most notorious faces.

But this year, there’s something else inside the museum that deserves just as much attention. Ahead of this year’s gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art ‘re-dressed’ its own gaze, rolling out a new set of mannequins that don’t look like the usual size‑2, ageless, able‑bodied forms we’re used to seeing in couture.

Instead, the Costume Institute has introduced nine new forms of mannequins based on 3D scans of real people, creating a spectrum of plus-size, pregnant, disabled, short-statured, ageing and gender-diverse forms.

In the opening gallery, you still get the familiar Grecian silhouettes and classical references but they’re quickly interrupted by bodies art history has often edited out.

There is a mannequin inspired by plus-size models and artists who deliberately let flesh spill over corsetry, reclaiming the 'corpulent' body as central to the showcase instead of something to be cropped out of the frame.

There are mannequins that sit in wheelchairs or stand on prosthetic limbs, based on disabled athletes, musicians and activists, making mobility aids part of the silhouette rather than an afterthought.

A short-statured figure, modelled on Irish disability activist Sinead Burke, appears in reworked designer looks that have been tailored to her height, shown alongside historical depictions of dwarfism to underline just how long these bodies have been present — and ignored.

Pregnant and ageing bodies are acknowledged too, not as a “before and after”, but as bodies made for the spotlight, in their own right. Some of the mannequins are dressed in garments that highlight the bump or the curve of an older torso instead of disguising it.

Across the showcase, more than 200 mannequins have been fitted with mirrored, steel‑like ovals instead of faces, so when you walk past, you literally see yourself reflected back. In that moment, the visitor is no longer just a spectator but implicated in the display, naturally shifting the question from “look at that body” to “what if this was mine?”

For an institution that sets the global fashion moodboard every first Monday in May, this feels like a welcome shift and an attempt to finally widen the visual vocabulary around who fashion is truly for.

The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be on display at The Met Fifth Avenue from May 10, 2026 through January 10, 2027.