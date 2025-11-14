Maximilian Büsser & Friends' new LM101 EVO is definitely a watch to look out for

Two decades ago‭, ‬Maximilian Büsser decided that the world of watchmaking had grown far too comfortable‭. ‬After years steering traditional maisons‭, ‬he imagined something daring‭ ‬—‭ ‬not a brand‭, ‬but a laboratory of ideas‭. ‬Thus began MB&F‭: ‬Maximilian Büsser‭ & ‬Friends‭, ‬a collective of artists‭, ‬engineers‭, ‬and dreamers committed to bending time into kinetic sculpture‭. ‬From the space-age audacity of the Horological Machines to the 19th-century romance of the Legacy Machines‭, ‬Büsser’s creations have always been about emotion made mechanical‭, ‬and horology as craft‭, ‬rebellion‭, ‬poetry‭, ‬and play‭.‬

The Legacy Machine line‭, ‬born in 2011‭, ‬marked MB&F’s return to the roots of classical watchmaking‭ ‬—‭ ‬though‭ ‬“classical”‭ ‬is perhaps too modest a word for what it achieved‭. ‬With its great balance wheel suspended like a celestial body above the dial‭,‬‭ ‬it paid tribute to watchmaking’s past while daring it into new dimensions‭. ‬The LM101‭, ‬unveiled in 2014‭, ‬distilled that philosophy to its purest form‭. ‬It presented the visual heartbeat of time‭ ‬—‭ ‬hours and minutes‭, ‬power reserve‭, ‬and that hypnotic 14mm flying balance‭ ‬—‭ ‬with an almost theatrical restraint‭. ‬It was also the first movement entirely imagined by MB&F’s in-house team‭, ‬with finishing standards guided by the incomparable Kari Voutilainen‭.‬

Now‭, ‬two decades since MB&F first disrupted the landscape‭, ‬the LM101‭ ‬returns as the EVO‭. ‬And what a fitting name‭ ‬—‭ ‬evolution‭, ‬not reinvention‭. ‬The EVO treatment‭, ‬first seen in 2020‭, ‬gave MB&F’s art a more human purpose‭: ‬to be worn‭, ‬lived with‭, ‬maybe even scuffed by daily life‭. ‬These were watches built to live‭, ‬not just‭ ‬to be admired‭. ‬The LM101‭ ‬EVO carries that DNA‭, ‬with 80‭ ‬metres of water resistance‭, ‬a screw-down crown‭, ‬an integrated rubber strap‭, ‬and‭, ‬hidden within‭, ‬the brand’s proprietary FlexRing shock absorber that cushions the watch’s heart against the jolts of modern life‭. ‬It is engineering that does not dull the artistry but amplifies it‭.‬

Crafted in titanium‭, ‬the new LM101‭ ‬EVO feels like a weightless sculpture that seems to breathe‭. ‬Two dial colours‭ ‬—‭ ‬a sunlit salmon or a peacock green‭, ‬each created using Chemical Vapour Deposition technology‭ ‬—‭ ‬shimmer beneath the domed sapphire crystal‭. ‬Their colours are alive‭, ‬constantly shifting with the light‭. ‬Floating above‭, ‬the two black subdials‭ ‬—‭ ‬one for time‭, ‬one for power reserve‭ ‬—‭ ‬are framed in subtle silver rings‭, ‬adding structure to the dreamscape‭. ‬Beneath the balance‭, ‬twin arches of mirror-polished metal rise like bridges of light‭, ‬reimagined with softer curves‭.‬

The hand-wound calibre within runs for 60‭ ‬hours now‭ ‬—‭ ‬a tangible nod to endurance‭. ‬Peer through the sapphire caseback and the darkened bridges reveal a play of light and shadow across Geneva waves‭, ‬polished bevels‭, ‬gold chatons‭, ‬and countersunk blued screws‭ ‬—‭ ‬the hallmarks of Voutilainen’s school of finishing‭, ‬yet executed with MB&F’s modern rhythm‭.‬

It’s tempting to see the LM101‭ ‬EVO as merely a 20th anniversary tribute‭, ‬but it feels more personal than that‭. ‬It is more an affirmation of Büsser’s vision‭ ‬—‭ ‬that time‭, ‬when reimagined‭, ‬can move us as art does‭. ‬It feels like the beginning of a new conversation between tradition and audacity‭. ‬Beneath the domed sapphire‭, ‬that suspended balance wheel beats with something uncannily human‭. ‬And in that slow‭, ‬steady‭ ‬beat‭, ‬one can hear the pulse of MB&F itself‭.‬