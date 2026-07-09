Manish Malhotra’s 'Maa': Indian designer makes an emotional Paris Haute Couture debut

The Paris Haute Couture calendar is notoriously gatekept. For decades, its strict codes have been guarded by legacy French houses, making it the ultimate, elusive stage for global designers. But this season, a historic shift took over the Parisian runways and it spoke fluent, unapologetic Indian craftsmanship.

Indian couture has officially had its Paris moment. On July 8, Manish Malhotra made his long-awaited debut on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar with his Fall/Winter 2026–27 collection, a showcase that doubled as a heartfelt tribute to his mother, whom he simply called his ‘Maa’, and a defining milestone for India's growing presence on the global couture stage.

A historic 8pm slot in Paris

For context, Malhotra’s show wasn’t just another off-calendar presentation squeezed between influencer events and showroom previews – it was part of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s official schedule, a club that still only admits around 30 houses each season. According to the Paris couture calendar, the House of Manish Malhotra was introduced as a guest house and handed the closing slot on day three: July 8, at 8pm CET, right after the big European names.

Industry watchers see that timing as a power move, as one fashion report pointed out, he wasn’t just "on" the calendar, he was closing a prime evening slot that traditionally belongs to heavyweights. Ahead of the week, the designer himself set the tone on Instagram, writing that it was "an honour to be on the official calendar of @hautecoutureweek Paris July 2026… #madeinindia once again takes global stage," signalling that this was as much about national pride as personal career evolution.

The front row read like a fashion power list, with Anna Wintour, Isha Ambani and Fan Bingbing all in the room for Malhotra’s big debut moment, joined by Karan Johar and Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy, according to reports from the show.

‘Maa’: couture as a tribute

The collection that was finally showcased in Paris was titled 'Maa' – a tribute to Malhotra’s late mother, Garima Malhotra, who passed away in March 2026 at the age of 94. According to NDTV’s coverage of the show, the designer framed the line as a journey through his own life, anchored by the unwavering support of the woman who never asked him to be “certain” when he chose a non-traditional path in the 1980s.

Fashion reports from the show describe 'Maa' as a blend of deeply Indian sentiment with a Parisian touch: traditional techniques like zardozi, fine hand embroidery and intricate threadwork rendered in jewel tones, soft pastels and metallic accents that mirrored different moods of motherhood. The silhouettes comprised sari-inspired drapes, lehenga echoes and couture gowns, building what one outlet called "a love letter to his mother, written in fabric and light on one of fashion’s strictest global stages".

The Bollywood-to-Paris journey

Of course, Malhotra didn’t arrive in Paris as an unknown. For over three decades, he’s been the man behind Bollywood’s most recognisable visual eras, from the candy-coloured cool of Rangeela to the lavish family drama wardrobe of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Malhotra has travelled from costume stylist to powerhouse designer to guest house on the Paris couture calendar, with that arc repeatedly amplified by his red-carpet impact and Met Gala appearances.

And with this show, Malhotra joins a small circle of Indian names who’ve entered the Paris couture space – designers like Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Vaishali Shadangule, who have steadily pushed Indian craftsmanship into the orbit of houses like Chanel and Dior.

However, what makes this debut particularly memorable, especially for the Asian subcontinent, is that Malhotra insists on staying rooted in Indian craft vocabularies like chikankari, zardozi and Kashmiri embroidery, using the runway to argue that these languages belong naturally in the same sentence as French haute couture.