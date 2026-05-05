Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra puts artisans in spotlight, stitches their names into the look

Manish Malhotra turned his second Met Gala outing into a heartfelt love letter to Mumbai and the people behind his label, walking the carpet in a black bandhgala and an intensely worked, architectural cape that quite literally carried his ‘work family’ with him.

The designer took to his social media to share, “Fashion is Art/Artisan. Our atelier at The Met.” In his words, the ensemble was meant to be “deeply personal” and an ode to Mumbai, the city that has shaped his journey, his cinema and his design language, and of the atelier that translates his vision into clothes.

For his appearance at Met Gala 2026, he chose the timelessness of a classic Indian bandhgala and layered it with a sculptural cape that took over 960 hours and the labour of more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi to complete. For him, “more than a garment, it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration.”

That story is written in thread. Dori, zardozi, chikankari and kasab embroidery come together on the cape as a textural narrative instead of surface ornament.

Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves, a headturning move in a luxury space where craftsmanship is celebrated but craftsmen often remain unnamed. The designer describes it as a tribute to “every hand and every moment that shaped it”, effectively turning the red carpet into a stage for the people behind the label.

The visual language stays rooted in Mumbai. Intricate hand-embroidery nods to the city’s cinematic landmarks and skyline, evoking the film industry that made Malhotra a household name.

Three-dimensional elements on the cape celebrate the artisans of his own atelier, making them part of the silhouette rather than invisible support. The result? A look that operates as couture and personal memoir, all at once.

“This look is both a celebration and a reminder of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage,” Malhotra shares.

And in taking his atelier to the museum steps, he not only blurs the line between fashion and art, but also designer and team, star and city and insists that each of them share the spotlight together.