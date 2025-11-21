  • search in Khaleej Times
Inside Louis Moinet’s Impulsion Titanium Green at Dubai Watch Week

Created expressly for Dubai Watch Week 2025, the 12-piece Impulsion titanium, green reimagines Louis Moinet’s tourbillon-chronograph architecture with bold colour, accentuating its sculptural detailing and the brand’s unmistakable mechanical flair

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 8:20 PM

Louis Moinet has always occupied an interesting corner of watchmaking — one where the technical is never allowed to become clinical. The brand works with the conviction that a mechanical movement should do more than keep time; it should stir something. That approach has made its creations instantly recognisable: open structures, sculptural cases, and complications that refuse to hide behind decorative facades.

One of the less frequently attempted combinations in modern watchmaking is the pairing of a chronograph with a flying tourbillon — two complications that operate with entirely different temperaments. Each is demanding in isolation; together, they require a rare level of balance and confidence. Only a small circle of contemporary makers even ventures into this territory, and Louis Moinet has turned it into something of a signature with its Impulsion Tourbillon Chronograph, presenting both mechanisms upfront, not as supporting functions but as central characters in its mechanical drama.

During Dubai Watch Week — still unfolding as this story goes to press — the brand revealed a new act in this ongoing performance: the Impulsion Titanium Green, a 12-piece limited edition created expressly for the event. It is a watch that doesn’t ease you in. It arrives with colour, presence, and an unapologetic appetite for attention.

Green sets the emotional tone. It frames the minute track, punctuated by small flashes of red that reappear throughout the watch as if guiding the eye from one detail to the next. The strap continues the theme in deep alligator leather, stitched in the same sharp scarlet. Those subtle red signals return on the chronograph’s hands and even on the indicator poised above the tourbillon cage — a tiny flourish that animates the dial the moment the light catches it.

Look closer, and the watch’s technical character takes over. The mainplate is coated in carbon fibre, which pushes texture and shadow into the architecture of the movement. Smoked sapphire counters hover above it, offering depth. Everything is laid out to heighten the sensation that the chronograph works and gear train are performing openly on stage, each wheel and lever contributing to a deliberate sense of motion.

Inside ticks the hand-wound LM114 calibre, a movement designed and assembled in the brand’s Les Breuleux workshops. The chronograph’s choreography is overseen by a column wheel, with all its actions handled by a single pusher at two o’clock — a charmingly traditional approach. Opposite this, the flying tourbillon turns in quiet, measured steps, completing its revolution every minute. Twin barrels deliver a 96-hour reserve, letting the watch breathe and perform without haste.

The case continues Louis Moinet’s sculptural language: 42.5 mm of grade 5 titanium, shaped into sharp lines, openworked flanks, and contrasting finishes that play with reflections rather than simply endure them. Titanium’s lightness keeps the watch surprisingly wearable despite its complexity, and the architecture invites light into the frame in a way that feels intentionally dramatic.

With only a dozen pieces destined for collectors, the Impulsion Titanium Green feels perfectly suited to its debut at Dubai Watch Week. In a city that celebrates bold ideas and immaculate execution, this watch stands out not because it tries to dazzle, but because it demonstrates that when a brand knows what it stands for, the result isn’t spectacle for its own sake, but a refinement of identity.