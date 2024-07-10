In Pics: Ambani women's stunning wedding looks that are going viral

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM

As the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant approaches, anticipation is building as the Ambani family gears up to display their signature grandeur and stylem.

The event is eagerly awaited by the netizens, anticipating the exquisite ensembles and impeccable fashion of the Ambani women themselves.

The first official event of their wedding celebrations was recently held in Mumbai at Antilia, with the Ambani ladies showcasing their glamorous style and grace.

From vibrant, extravagant lehengas to sarees, the ceremony showcased the family's preparations for the grand occassion and sartorial choices that make a statement.

Radiating like a ray of sunshine, the bride-to-be was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor in a vibrant yellow lehenga designed by the renowned couturier Anamika Khanna.

Here are some of the looks donned by the Ambani ladies that beautifully captured the spirit of celebrations and won hearts online.