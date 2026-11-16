When the 'Kate Middleton effect' crashed an Indian designer's website

A decade ago, when Kate Middleton stepped onto a cricket field in Mumbai, little did Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre know that one of her creations was about to make international headlines. Within hours, photographs of the then Duchess of Cambridge wearing a breezy printed dress from Dongre's collection had travelled around the world. The attention was so overwhelming that the designer's website temporarily crashed, with enquiries pouring in from the US, UK and beyond.

Now, as Prince William and Kate Middleton return to India after a decade, the visit brings back memories of a royal fashion moment that did more than make a style statement. It introduced an Indian designer to a new global audience and demonstrated just how powerful the so-called 'Kate Middleton effect' could be.

But what many may not know is that the dress Kate wore on April 10, 2016, was not exactly how Dongre had designed it. The royal's stylist had made a few alterations, transforming the original outfit into a shorter dress, with a belt fashioned from its matching stole. And the designer couldn't have been happier.

A cricket match that became a fashion moment

It was the first day of Prince William and Kate Middleton's official visit to India in April 2016. The royal couple had arrived in Mumbai, where Kate made her first appearance in a red printed Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Later that day, she changed into a printed georgette dress by Anita Dongre for an engagement at the city's Oval Maidan, where she joined children for a game of cricket.

The outfit, called Gulrukh, was part of Dongre's summer 2016 collection, Love Notes, which had recently been showcased at Lakme Fashion Week.

Paired with nude wedges, the dress was an understated choice for the outdoor engagement. But as photographs began circulating, the outfit quickly attracted attention far beyond India.

'Our e-commerce website crashed'

What happened next was something the designer had not anticipated. Within hours of Kate's appearance, Dongre's website began receiving enquiries from across the world, with customers eager to get their hands on the same outfit.

The sudden surge in interest was enough to temporarily bring down the website. "It has already given a great boost to our recently launched summer 2016 collection 'Love Notes,’" Dongre told IANS in an interview published on April 11.

She added that Kate's appearance had "given new high to the line; so much so that our e-commerce website crashed last night with constant queries pouring in from all over the world".

Speaking separately to The Telegraph, Dongre said the label had been "inundated with orders, especially from the US and UK".

For a design that had initially been produced in limited quantities, the sudden global demand meant customers would have to wait to receive their orders.

How much did Kate's dress cost?

According to The Telegraph, the shorter version worn by Kate was made available for $236.60 (Dh869 approx. at present), with a waiting period of approximately two weeks.

The original, longer version was priced at $591.50 (Dh2,172 approx. at present), with customers facing a six-week wait. These were the prices reported in April 2016.

The demand was significant enough for Dongre to reconsider production. Fortune subsequently reported that the designer planned to increase production of the dress fivefold to meet the growing number of orders.

And the interest did not disappear after the royal couple left India. By January 2017, Rediff reported that the Gulrukh design continued to be a popular seller, although Dongre had decided to discontinue further production.

A decade later, as William and Kate return to India, the story remains one of the most memorable fashion moments from their 2016 tour. After all, it isn't every day that a game of cricket ends up crashing a fashion designer's website.