Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut outfit took over 5,600 hours, is fully hand-painted

Indian couture has had its moments on the Met steps before, but this one is a first: an Indian filmmaker arriving as a literal walking artwork. Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in a six-foot, power-shouldered cape and suit that doubles as a gallery wall — every inch of it painstakingly hand-painted and embroidered over 5,600 hours by a team of 80 artisans.

The look, created by Manish Malhotra, takes the theme of “wearable art” quite literally. Instead of relying on digital prints, the atelier treated the cape like a canvas, building layers of real zardozi for three-dimensional depth and then painting over it in sculptural strokes.

A study in theatrical expression, the look pairs sharply exaggerated shoulders with a sweeping, floor-length cape that trails behind, its high-gloss surface catching the light like varnished oil paint rather than fabric.

At the heart of the concept are iconic paintings that generations of Indians have grown up with, now reimagined on clothing. The ensemble draws inspiration from works such as Arjuna and Subhadra, Lady with a Lemon, and There Comes Papa — all by Raja Ravi Varma, the celebrated 19th-century artist whose imagery has shaped how India visualises mythology and femininity.

Often described as one of the country’s earliest “modern” artists, he bridged Western techniques with Indian cultural narratives within a single frame.

On the garment, these references appear as vignettes framed by architectural pillars, lotus motifs and textural borders, echoing the language of classical portraiture while still reading as contemporary couture.

Johar’s styling keeps the focus firmly on the art. The look is finished with jewellery from his own label, Tyaani, and styled by long-time collaborator Eka Lakhani. It’s opulent, yes, but not in the familiar “more is more” way. The drama lies in the craft.

What makes this outing especially interesting is how confident a statement it makes on the global stage. This is India at the Met without any overt cultural explainer or mood-board of cliches. Instead, the spotlight firmly remains on the caregivers of fashion — the painters, embroiderers and artisans whose names rarely make it to the red carpet.