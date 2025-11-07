Inside IWC Schaffhausen's the Portugieser Automatic 42‭ ‬Year of the Horse

The collection embodies movement, freedom, and the drive to begin anew
Every twelve years, the horse gallops back into the Chinese zodiac with boundless grace and momentum. In Chinese culture, the horse is more than a creature of beauty — it is the harbinger of progress, a symbol of courage and independence, a spirit that refuses to be still. It embodies the purest form of motion and ambition, and reflects the untamed energy that drives humanity to venture further, dream bolder, and begin anew. To be born in the Year of the Horse is to inherit that spirit — one that moves with purpose and radiates freedom.
As the Lunar calendar turns to 2026, IWC Schaffhausen channels this restless vitality into a timepiece that feels both celebratory and contemplative — the Portugieser Automatic 42 Year of the Horse.
IWC’s annual ode to the Chinese zodiac has, over the years, evolved into more than a simple design ritual. It has become a dialogue between cultures — the stoic craftsmanship of Swiss watchmaking meeting the rich symbolism of the East. Each year, the maison translates cultural mythology into mechanical art, offering collectors not just a timepiece, but a story to wear. With this new limited edition of just 500 pieces, IWC continues that cross-cultural exchange, blending symbolism, craftsmanship, and narrative into something deeply tactile.
Encased in 42mm of stainless steel, the watch reflects the classically clean proportions that have long defined the Portugieser line. But it’s the burgundy dial that holds your gaze. Burgundy, drawn from the auspicious tones of Lunar New Year celebrations, strikes a delicate balance between vibrance and restraint. Against this backdrop, golden hands and appliques play gently with the light, evoking warmth, celebration, and timeless grandeur.
The Portugieser’s familiar dial symmetry remains beautifully intact — small seconds at nine, power reserve at three, and a discreet date window at six o’clock. This design, carried forward from the very first Portugieser Automatic of 2000, is a masterclass in visual balance — honed over decades yet distinctly modern.
Inside, the calibre 52011 beats with the confidence of a thoroughbred. This in-house movement, powered by IWC’s robust Pellaton winding system and strengthened with virtually wear-free ceramic components, is an engine of remarkable stamina — storing a full seven days of power across twin barrels. Turn the watch over and the story becomes literal: a gold-plated rotor shaped like a galloping horse spins with each motion of the wrist, translating the wearer’s movement into mechanical endurance.
Two alligator leather straps accompany the piece — one in deep black for understated sophistication, the other in matching burgundy for moments of festive vibrance — both secured by a stainless-steel folding clasp. This thoughtful duality mirrors the watch’s character, completing an ensemble that transitions effortlessly from boardroom to banquet.
The Portugieser Automatic 42 Year of the Horse is more than a fine timepiece. It speaks to those who find meaning in motion, to those who see each new year not as a reset, but as an invitation to charge ahead, fearless and alive. Capturing equine grace in steel, gold, and burgundy, it is not merely a watch to wear, but a spirit to carry into the year ahead.