Inside IWC Schaffhausen's the Portugieser Automatic 42‭ ‬Year of the Horse

Every twelve years‭, ‬the horse gallops back into the Chinese zodiac with boundless grace and momentum‭. ‬In Chinese culture‭, ‬the horse is more than a creature of beauty‭ ‬—‭ ‬it is the harbinger of progress‭, ‬a symbol of courage and independence‭, ‬a spirit that refuses to be still‭. ‬It embodies the purest form of motion and ambition‭, ‬and reflects the untamed energy that drives humanity to venture further‭, ‬dream bolder‭, ‬and begin‭ ‬anew‭. ‬To be born in the Year of the Horse is to inherit that spirit‭ ‬—‭ ‬one that moves with purpose and radiates freedom‭.‬

As the Lunar calendar turns to 2026‭, ‬IWC Schaffhausen channels this restless vitality into a timepiece that feels both celebratory and contemplative‭ ‬—‭ ‬the Portugieser Automatic 42‭ ‬Year of the Horse‭.‬

IWC’s annual ode to the Chinese zodiac has‭, ‬over the years‭, ‬evolved into more than a simple design ritual‭. ‬It has become a dialogue‭ ‬between cultures‭ ‬—‭ ‬the stoic craftsmanship of Swiss watchmaking meeting the rich symbolism of the East‭. ‬Each year‭, ‬the maison translates cultural‭ ‬mythology into mechanical art‭, ‬offering collectors not just a timepiece‭, ‬but a story to wear‭. ‬With this new limited edition of just 500‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬IWC continues that cross-cultural exchange‭, ‬blending symbolism‭, ‬craftsmanship‭, ‬and narrative into something deeply tactile‭.‬

Encased in 42mm of stainless steel‭, ‬the watch reflects the classically clean proportions that have long defined the Portugieser‭ ‬line‭. ‬But it’s the burgundy dial that holds your gaze‭. ‬Burgundy‭, ‬drawn from the auspicious tones of Lunar New Year celebrations‭, ‬strikes a delicate balance between vibrance and restraint‭. ‬Against this backdrop‭, ‬golden hands and appliques play gently with the light‭, ‬evoking warmth‭, ‬celebration‭, ‬and timeless grandeur‭.‬

The Portugieser’s familiar dial symmetry remains beautifully intact‭ ‬—‭ ‬small seconds at nine‭, ‬power reserve at three‭, ‬and a discreet date window at six o’clock‭. ‬This design‭, ‬carried forward from the very first Portugieser Automatic of 2000‭, ‬is a masterclass in visual balance‭ ‬—‭ ‬honed over decades yet distinctly modern‭.‬

Inside‭, ‬the calibre 52011‭ ‬beats with the confidence of a thoroughbred‭. ‬This in-house movement‭, ‬powered by IWC’s robust Pellaton winding system and strengthened with virtually wear-free ceramic components‭, ‬is an engine of remarkable stamina‭ ‬—‭ ‬storing a full seven days of power across twin barrels‭. ‬Turn the watch over and the story becomes literal‭: ‬a gold-plated rotor‭ ‬shaped like a galloping horse spins with each motion of the wrist‭, ‬translating the wearer’s movement into mechanical endurance‭.‬

Two alligator leather straps accompany the piece‭ ‬—‭ ‬one in deep black for understated sophistication‭, ‬the other in matching burgundy for moments of festive vibrance‭ ‬—‭ ‬both secured by a stainless-steel folding clasp‭. ‬This thoughtful duality mirrors the watch’s character‭, ‬completing an ensemble that transitions effortlessly from boardroom to banquet‭.‬

The Portugieser Automatic 42‭ ‬Year of the Horse is more than a fine timepiece‭. ‬It speaks to those who find meaning in motion‭, ‬to‭ ‬those who see each new year not as a reset‭, ‬but as an invitation to charge ahead‭, ‬fearless and alive‭. ‬Capturing equine grace in‭ ‬steel‭, ‬gold‭, ‬and burgundy‭, ‬it is not merely a watch to wear‭, ‬but a spirit to carry into the year ahead‭.‬