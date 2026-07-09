Isha Ambani champions Indian luxury at Manish Malhotra's historic Paris Haute Couture debut

Executive Director of Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani, attended designer Manish Malhotra's Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture presentation during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Ambani was present at Malhotra's showcase, which marked the designer's entry into the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris. During her visit, she also attended designer Rahul Mishra's presentation, reflecting her continued engagement with Indian designers who are building a global presence.

As Executive Director of Reliance Retail, Ambani has played an important role in supporting the growth of Indian luxury brands, helping expand their international presence while preserving the craftsmanship and creative heritage at their core.

Her attendance in Paris attending exclusively the presentations of Manish Malhotra and Rahul Mishra reflects a broader vision of building globally recognised Indian luxury houses and creating greater opportunities for Indian designers and artisans on the world stage, alongside a longstanding personal relationship with Malhotra and Mishra.

Styled with jewellery from Nita Ambani's private collection, the look celebrated Indian craftsmanship on one of fashion's most prestigious global stages.

Ambani is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and arts patron. Together with her mother, Nita Ambani, she is the driving force behind the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, a landmark institution that has redefined India's cultural landscape and fosters cross-cultural collaboration globally.

An alumna of Yale University and Stanford Business School, Isha sits on the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Centre and is a Trustee of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art and the Dia Art Foundation.

She was recognised in TIME100 Next and has received the Harper's Bazaar Icon of the Year Award (2024) and Newsmaker of the Year at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs (2025).

As Executive Director of India's largest retailer Reliance Retail, she leads major strategic initiatives as well as plays an active role, as director, in shaping the vision of Reliance Foundation, focusing largely on women empowerment, children, education, and the arts.