Are fashion and luxury in a state of transition in Middle East?

Every time the topic of luxury fashion comes up amongst my peers‭, ‬there is a brief hesitation that never used to exist‭. ‬We once spoke freely about trends and taste‭, ‬but now we pause before we answer‭. ‬Something has shifted‭. ‬As Dubai prepares for the Vogue Business Summit on November 17‭ ‬and 18‭, ‬I sit down with Elektra Kotsoni‭, ‬deputy director of‭ ‬Vogue Business‭ ‬and‭ ‬Vogue Runway‭ ‬to understand what is changing and why‭. ‬

If reading all the stories being covered within‭ ‬Vogue Business‭ ‬recently can tell us anything‭, ‬it’s that fashion and luxury are in a state of transition‭. ‬“Consumer attitudes‭, ‬the world’s politics‭, ‬even generational tastes‭ ‬—‭ ‬everything’s evolving‭. ‬I think back to the pandemic‭, ‬when many of us experienced our only moment of financial ease‭. ‬Unspent salaries accumulated‭, ‬and a wave of what became known as revenge spending took over‭. ‬Luxury brands capitalised on the phenomenon with steep price increases‭,‬”‭ ‬Elektra notes‭. ‬But as that surge eased‭, ‬new pressures rose‭. ‬“Protectionist policies‭, ‬from Brexit to tariff wars‭, ‬have created uncertainty for both the industry and consumers‭. ‬The global luxury market lost about 50‭ ‬million customers in 2024‭.‬”

Is that all‭? ‬Alongside these geopolitical shifts is the natural transition in generational influence‭: ‬Gen-Z stepping into adulthood‭, ‬millennials entering parenthood‭. ‬The centre of taste and spending is moving‭. ‬As I reflect on this with her‭, ‬I say‭, ‬“The old rules do not seem to apply anymore‭.‬”‭ ‬Elektra agrees‭, ‬and the implication is quietly hopeful‭. ‬Perhaps this moment of hesitation is not decline‭, ‬but space‭ ‬—‭ ‬space for new designers‭, ‬new voices‭, ‬and new visions of what luxury can mean‭.‬

On helping people understand the business of fashion

“When we think about‭ ‬Vogue Business‭, ‬our purpose is very clear‭,‬”‭ ‬Elektra says‭. ‬“We’re here to help our audience build‭, ‬grow and future-proof their businesses and careers‭.‬”‭ ‬With a predominantly female readership and team across fashion‭, ‬beauty‭, ‬luxury and sustainability‭, ‬the publication writes from‭ ‬lived experience‭. ‬“We write what we want to read‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭, ‬“and we always ask‭: ‬does this help our readers do business‭?‬”‭ ‬That mission has been especially important in a year of industry uncertainty‭. ‬When conversations around a luxury slowdown intensified‭, ‬Vogue Business‭ ‬created‭ ‬The Survival Guide to the Luxury Slowdown‭. ‬And when the newsroom’s own frustrations‭ ‬—‭ ‬from tweakments and Ozempic to inconsistent sizing surfaced‭, ‬they became reporting‭. ‬The Consumer Sizing Survey revealed that poor fit‭ (‬43‭ ‬per cent‭) ‬and inconsistent sizing‭ (‬36‭ ‬per cent‭) ‬are key reasons consumers avoid purchases‭. ‬“Which means money is being left on the table‭, ‬and loyalty is at risk‭,‬”‭ ‬Elektra notes‭.‬

On the West learning from‭ the East‭ ‬

In the Middle East‭, ‬fashion weeks have long followed Western calendars‭, ‬but the question now is whether that rhythm reflects our‭ ‬own cultural pace‭. ‬Fashion should speak to the people living it‭, ‬not only echo what Paris or New York once set‭. ‬The rise of regional fashion weeks signals that shift‭, ‬creating room for designers to be seen on their own terms‭. ‬It also prompts a larger question‭: ‬are luxury brands engaging with the region with sincerity‭, ‬or simply out of convenience‭? ‬Elektra’s view is measured‭. ‬“The world is in flux‭, ‬so I don’t know if it’s a question of a gap or rather a question of how the world is changing‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“Luxury brands are responding to the region in a more earnest way‭. ‬We are seeing Ramadan campaigns with real nuance and flagship‭ ‬stores that feel rooted in place‭.‬”‭ ‬Still‭, ‬she notes that only those living here can truly judge the authenticity of that engagement‭. ‬What is clear to her is that‭ ‬the region’s innovation output is striking‭. ‬This is the dialogue the Vogue Business Middle East Summit hopes to encourage‭: ‬not influence flowing one way‭, ‬but a genuine cultural dialogue-exchange‭.‬

What is the value of luxury anymore‭?‬

There was a time when luxury felt almost universally defined‭: ‬the Chanel flap bag was the symbol of arrival‭, ‬Hermès Oran sandals‭ ‬were the summer uniform‭, ‬and Cartier’s Juste un Clou bracelet signalled a certain kind of taste‭. ‬Then the mood shifted‭. ‬We moved to oversized Balenciaga‭, ‬to foam Yeezys‭, ‬to The Row’s quietly expansive leather totes‭, ‬and now to Prada’s reimagined Indian Kolhapuri sandals‭. ‬Elektra puts it plainly‭: ‬“I feel a true luxury consumer has all the wardrobe must-haves at this point‭, ‬and is at risk of looking the same as everyone else‭. ‬What they need are unique pieces that allow them to express themselves‭. ‬Brands and retailers need to focus more on their core‭ ‬customer‭, ‬and edit their offers accordingly‭. ‬Trying to cater to everyone is a losing game‭.‬”

Maybe we do not need to reinvent the wheel

When the conversation turns to regional brands with global ambitions‭, ‬Elektra is careful to acknowledge the reality of the landscape‭. ‬“It’s a challenging market right now for independent brands anywhere‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬For labels emerging from the Middle East or other non-Western regions‭, ‬the difficulty often lies in proving that their point of view is not just local‭, ‬but globally relevant‭. ‬“To do this‭, ‬they can work with strong international sales and communication agencies who can tell their story in a way that is suitable for each market‭.‬”‭ ‬But she also makes an important counterpoint‭: ‬the centre of spending power is already shifting‭. ‬“At the same time‭, ‬spending power is growing in those regions‭, ‬not in the West‭,‬”‭ ‬she notes‭. ‬Which means the strategy may not always be to reinvent or to assimilate‭. ‬Sometimes‭, ‬the answer is to keep building from where they stand‭, ‬with confidence in the value that already exists‭.‬

Looking forward to a new direction with new people

The fashion industry stands on the brink of a new era‭. ‬After the‭ ‬“September to Remember”‭ ‬in 2025‭ ‬—‭ ‬15‭ ‬major designer debuts signaled the end of an old guard and the dawn of millennial leadership‭. ‬As these new creative directors build teams and shape brands‭, ‬change will emerge gradually in every aspect‭. ‬

The future in the next 10‭ ‬years

Looking ahead‭, ‬the next decade of fashion appears to be both AI-driven and deeply personal‭. ‬Data will shape how brands design‭, ‬communicate and sell‭, ‬but the human layer‭ ‬—‭ ‬who the consumer is‭, ‬what they value‭, ‬how they want to feel‭ ‬—‭ ‬will remain the defining factor‭. ‬“Whether the consumer is a size 16‭ ‬or a size 6‭, ‬where they live‭, ‬and what their specific needs are will come down to each individual and the choices they make in their everyday lives‭,‬”‭ ‬Elektra reflects‭. ‬In other words‭, ‬technology may guide the industry forward‭, ‬but individuality will determine its meaning‭.‬

Vogue Business Summit takes place in Dubai’s Jumeirah Mina Al Salam from November 17-18