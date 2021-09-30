HOME > Lifestyle > Fashion

Fashion 101 with UAE-based designer Pallavi Puri

Filed on September 30, 2021




What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion speaks about you without you having to say a word.

The biggest fashion faux pas, according to you, is…

Wearing something that one cannot carry just to follow the trend.

Your biggest comfort fashion go-to’s are…….

Lululemon, Victoria Beckham.

What are the top three things to keep in mind for winter fashion?

1) Layering

2) Comfort

3) Warmth

If a piece of clothing could be your love language, what would it be?

Saree

The designer you draw inspiration from…

1) Chanel

2) Rajesh Pratap Singh

3) Abu Jani

Which of your own collections do you resonate with the most?

Jamevar collection... it’s something we are known for.

Middle Eastern fashion, according to you, is…

Class with elegance.

What does the future of fashion look like to you?

It’s unpredictable.

How has social media changed the way fashion is perceived?

It has brought visibility to hidden talent.

