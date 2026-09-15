Emmys 2026 best dressed: Zendaya shines, Selena Gomez goes for gold

It was a winning night for The Pitt and Widow’s Bay at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, but the trophies weren't the only things shining in Los Angeles.

Noah Wyle took home Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Rhea Seehorn finally landed her first Emmy for Pluribus, while Matthew Rhys pulled off the night’s biggest acting feat with two lead trophies in a single evening.

But before the winners made their way to the stage, there was plenty happening on the blue carpet. Zendaya showed up dripping in silver crystals, Selena Gomez embraced head-to-toe gold and Nicole Kidman brought feathers into the mix. Here are some of the standout looks from television’s biggest night:

Zendaya

Zendaya brought old-school Hollywood glamour in a custom Prada gown covered in silver crystals. She paired the body-skimming look with Mikimoto pearls and a striking new pixie cut.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez went for full gilded glamour in a strapless gold Louis Vuitton chainmail gown. Mirrored detailing added even more shine to one of the night’s standout metallic looks.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman took a softer approach in a white Chanel midi dress finished with feather trim and floral detailing. Black pumps completed the elegant, romantic look.

Mariska Hargitay

Host Mariska Hargitay made an entrance in a striking red Monse gown paired with matching Stuart Weitzman heels. The bold colour made sure all eyes were on her before she even took to the stage.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh embraced the night’s lavender trend in a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown. The off-the-shoulder silhouette accentuated the romantic palette with the designer’s signature structure.

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon also made a case for lavender in a satin Chanel gown featuring jewelled necklace straps.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning brought vintage Hollywood romance to the carpet in a custom seafoam-green Ralph Lauren gown. The delicate shade and fluid silhouette made for one of the evening’s dreamiest looks.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti stepped away from the brighter shades in a chocolate-brown Louis Vuitton mermaid gown, with Tiffany & Co jewellery adding the finishing touch.

Rhea Seehorn

Before picking up her first Emmy for Pluribus, Rhea Seehorn walked the carpet in a draped red Louis Vuitton gown.