Mumbai is playing host to a star-studded evening as the Earthshot Prize 2026 gets under way, bringing together British royalty and some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Simone Ashley are among the famous faces who’ve graced the green carpet alongside Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, for a celebration that puts environmental innovation in the spotlight.

And while the planet is at the heart of the conversation, the celebrity arrivals have brought their own dose of glamour to the green carpet.

The royal couple, for one, gave Indian craftsmanship its own moment in the spotlight. The Princess of Wales turned heads in a deep red anarkali by Mahima Mahajan, crafted from handwoven silk with Banarasi gold detailing and intricate embroidery. She completed the look with diamond-and-emerald jewellery.

Prince William, too, embraced Indian formalwear, swapping the conventional tuxedo for a bespoke black velvet bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, complete with hand-embroidered buttons.

Alia stepped out in a black-and-antique-gold ensemble, while Simone opted for a luminous gold Kanjivaram creation by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh.

With Karan Johar on hosting duties, the evening promises plenty more star power. Alia, Sonam, Sachin Tendulkar and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek are among the announced presenters, while Shreya Ghoshal, Take That and Simone are on the performance line-up.

Here's a look at who wore what as Mumbai's green carpet came alive.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. At the end of the ceremony, five winners will each receive £1 million to help scale their ideas and make a lasting impact.