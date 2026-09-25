Dubai winter fashion: Why Barbour’s iconic waxed jacket could be this season’s must-have

The fashion forecast and the actual forecast have‭, ‬for once‭, ‬aligned‭. ‬This season’s defining look is British country heritage‭ ‬—‭ ‬waxed jackets‭, ‬tartan linings‭, ‬the whole Barbour-and-Labrador fantasy‭ ‬—‭ ‬and the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology reckons a strong El Niño is about to hand us our wettest winter in years‭, ‬the rains arriving early‭. ‬For once‭, ‬a Dubai fashion editor can recommend a waxed jacket with a straight face‭.‬

Barbour‭, ‬that most improbable of Gulf retail propositions‭, ‬opened its first Middle East stores here last year‭ (‬Dubai Hills and Mirdif City Centre‭). ‬For the uninitiated‭, ‬it’s the 130-year-old British institution founded in 1894‭ ‬to make oilskins for North Sea fishermen‭, ‬before waxed cotton made it a countryside uniform‭ ‬—‭ ‬royal warrants and all‭. ‬The‭ ‬‘Liza’‭ ‬I’ve earmarked‭ (‬Dh1,720‭) ‬is cut from its 1981‭ ‬‘Spey’‭ ‬pattern‭, ‬made for fly-fishing Scottish rivers‭. ‬

It makes more sense than it should‭, ‬because Dubai already speaks fluent country pursuit‭ ‬—‭ ‬it just does it in desert dialect‭. ‬Swap the grouse moor for the falconry field‭, ‬the Cotswold hunt for the endurance track‭, ‬the‭ ‬point-to-point for Godolphin and the Dubai World Cup‭. ‬The waxed jacket isn’t alien here‭; ‬it’s the wet-weather cousin of the same aristocratic outdoorsiness we’ve always prized‭.‬

The city agrees‭, ‬and not only sartorially‭. ‬We’re busily building our own countryside‭ ‬—‭ ‬Emaar’s Grand Polo Club‭ & ‬Resort promises meadows‭, ‬pastures and 180‭ ‬stabled horses‭; ‬Meraas sells Nad Al Sheba Gardens as a green‭ ‬‘enclave’‭; ‬Al Barari has traded on lush seclusion for years‭. ‬This month the institutions land too‭: ‬Harrow‭, ‬Rugby and Queen Elizabeth’s schools open their doors‭, ‬London’s grandest tables‭ (‬Scott’s‭, ‬two-Michelin star Gymkhana‭, ‬Alan Yau’s Duck‭ & ‬Rice‭) ‬colonise DIFC‭, ‬and even Meghan has retreated to the Cotswolds‭.‬

Fashion agrees‭. ‬Barbour has just made Sienna Miller the face of its autumn campaign‭, ‬while its long-running Farm Rio tie-up splashes Brazilian tropical print across British oilskin‭ ‬—‭ ‬warm-climate exuberance meeting cold-climate function‭, ‬precisely the negotiation Dubai makes every time it buys a wax jacket‭. ‬At the upper-end‭, ‬Bottega Veneta’s cult rubber-trimmed‭ ‬‘Tire’‭ ‬Chelsea boot is a stealth-luxe wellington for people who will never see a puddle‭. ‬And the heritage bet pays‭: ‬Burberry‭, ‬gabardine-trench roots restored‭, ‬posted its fourth straight quarter of growth in July‭, ‬sales up five per cent‭.‬

This is British fashion reasserting itself at both ends of the market‭. ‬Marks‭ & ‬Spencer marked a century of dressing the nation with its first-ever catwalk show at last week’s London Fashion Week‭. ‬While‭, ‬at the other extreme‭, ‬Kering’s Alexander McQueen came home to show in the UK capital for the first time in 25‭ ‬years‭, ‬decamping from Paris in a back-to-its-roots bid to recover what made it great‭. ‬High street to high fashion‭, ‬the mood is defiantly British‭.‬

There’s a deeper current here than the weather‭, ‬though‭. ‬‘Escape to the country’‭ ‬has become a state of mind‭. ‬As AI seeps into everything‭ ‬—‭ ‬nowhere more zealously than here‭, ‬where it’s now a school subject and a government ministry‭ ‬—‭ ‬a countering hunger has set in for the analogue and the real‭: ‬mud‭, ‬grass‭, ‬weather‭, ‬a dog that isn’t an app‭. ‬Heritage dressing is armour against the algorithm‭; ‬nothing feels more defiantly human than a jacket re-waxed by hand and worn for 30‭ ‬years‭.‬

It is also the precise antithesis of the Dubai bling playbook‭ ‬—‭ ‬no gold‭, ‬no monogram‭, ‬no discernible price‭. ‬A battered wax jacket says nothing‭, ‬and in a city built on the loud‭, ‬that silence is the flex‭. ‬Green‭, ‬not gold‭.‬

So buy the Barbour‭. ‬Wax it‭, ‬don’t wash it‭, ‬and wait for the rain the forecasters have promised‭. ‬If it never comes‭, ‬you’ll still look like you own a Labrador and a stretch of river‭ ‬—‭ ‬which‭, ‬in this city‭, ‬is close enough to inheriting the deeds‭.‬