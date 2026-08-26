September is fashion’s biggest month‭ ‬—‭ ‬the one when the glossies land with a thump‭, ‬fat with the season’s marching orders‭. ‬This autumn‭, ‬apparently‭, ‬we are all to be swathed in leopard-print coats‭. ‬A delicious idea‭, ‬unless you live somewhere the weather app still insists it‭ ‬‘feels like’‭ ‬55°C‭. ‬In Dubai‭, ‬our September issue is a more prosaic one‭: ‬how to be covered‭, ‬cool‭, ‬and presentable at the school gate before the bell‭. ‬And the answer‭, ‬mercifully‭, ‬is shorter than usual‭.‬

Because there’s an equation every Dubai parent solves before coffee‭: ‬covered enough for the car park‭, ‬cool enough for a heat that hasn’t read the fashion calendar‭, ‬polished enough for the class rep‭ ‬—‭ ‬all before the receptionist makes you sign the late register‭. ‬With the humidity at a swampy 60‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬it’s the hardest sum of the academic year‭.‬

Every variable fights the others‭. ‬Cover up for the gate and you drip‭; ‬dress for the heat and you’re underdressed for a culture that‭, ‬quite reasonably‭, ‬asks for covered shoulders and knees‭. ‬Reach for linen and you’re a crumpled‭, ‬sweat-mapped mess by the brutal afternoon pick-up‭. ‬There is no outfit harder to get right than the one nobody is‭ ‬supposed to notice‭: ‬the school run‭.‬

So this term‭, ‬I’m taking my cue from the under-11s‭. ‬My middle son is starting Year 7‭, ‬incandescent about the move from shorts to long trousers‭. ‬While he mourns his last summer of bare knees‭, ‬I’m making the elongated schoolboy short my whole personality‭. ‬Parents‭, ‬mercifully‭, ‬have no uniform list‭ (‬though given some of the‭ ‬WhatsApp threads‭, ‬perhaps we should‭). ‬The knee-length Bermuda short is the smartest answer to a September car park‭: ‬long enough‭ ‬to keep the peace‭, ‬cooler than any trouser and‭ ‬—‭ ‬cut correctly‭ ‬—‭ ‬stylish rather than skater‭.‬

‭(‬Fashion‭) ‬history book at the ready‭: ‬the Bermuda short began as hot-climate uniform‭ ‬—‭ ‬British officers and businessmen on the subtropical island wrote knee-length tailoring into the dress code to look respectable‭ ‬in punishing heat‭. ‬Which makes it a uniform twice over‭ ‬—‭ ‬born of one dress code a century ago‭, ‬and now getting me through another at the school gate‭.‬

Proportion is everything‭. ‬Get a Bermuda wrong and you’re back in‭ ‬‘she’ll grow into it’‭ ‬PE territory‭; ‬get it right and it reads deliberate and expensive‭. ‬What you’re avoiding‭, ‬at all costs‭, ‬is a polyester number that looks like you raided the Threads uniform aisle‭.‬

The fashion set has done the homework‭. ‬Margot Robbie‭, ‬patron saint of the autumn 2026‭ ‬Bermuda‭, ‬wears Beare Park’s‭ ‬‘Carmen’‭ ‬in silk dupion‭ ‬—‭ ‬though silk‭, ‬like Reformation’s lace-trimmed‭ ‬‘Clara’‭, ‬is best saved for later in term‭, ‬once the humidity dips‭. ‬For now‭, ‬go woven and matte‭: ‬Anine Bing’s viscose‭ ‬‘Bryson’‭, ‬or The Frankie Shop’s‭ ‬‘Marfa’‭ ‬in stretch cotton‭, ‬while The Row challenger Wardrobe.NYC‭, ‬fresh from its H&M collaboration‭, ‬keeps an excellent Bermuda in its own line‭. ‬Worn with a longline shirt‭, ‬nobody’s kicking off on the class WA group‭.‬

Which leaves the feet‭. ‬A Bermuda bares the ankle‭, ‬so the eye travels straight down‭ ‬—‭ ‬and in this climate‭, ‬footwear is where good intentions go to die‭. ‬September swelling is inevitable‭: ‬puffy feet in heels mean blisters‭, ‬and sandy carparks destroy white trainers‭. ‬So this term needs a third shoe‭ ‬—‭ ‬an elegant‭, ‬closed-enough flat that survives a sandstorm but still works for coffee at Koncrete‭. ‬I’ve resisted mesh flats until now‭, ‬but with the‭ ‬‘feels like’‭ ‬temperature still brutal‭, ‬they’re the only humane way to do a closed toe‭. ‬Alaïa’s fishnet ballet flat is the A‭* ‬option‭; ‬go gold to Dubai-it‭.‬

Drop-off is a fashion show‭. ‬Pick-up is a survival exercise‭. ‬Get the formula right now and the whole term flows‭. ‬Get it wrong‭, ‬and you’ll be re-sitting it‭, ‬bleary-eyed‭, ‬every morning until June‭. ‬Class dismissed‭.‬