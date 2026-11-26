The best light in Dubai falls on Meydan just before the first race‭, ‬as the sun sinks behind the grandstand and the floodlights rise to meet it‭. ‬For a few minutes every race-goer on the lawn looks lit for a magazine cover‭.‬

That light belongs to the Dubai Racing Carnival‭, ‬which runs at Meydan from November to March‭: ‬17‭ ‬meetings‭, ‬mostly on Friday evenings‭, ‬with 15‭ ‬still to come‭. ‬Mark your card for the big three‭: ‬Fashion Friday on January 22‭, ‬Emirates Super Saturday on February‭ ‬27‭ ‬and the Dubai World Cup‭, ‬one of the richest nights in racing‭, ‬on March 27‭.‬

There is one catch‭. ‬By the second race‭, ‬dusk has fallen‭. ‬Racing dress codes dictate day‭. ‬The clock says night‭. ‬The grandstand‭, ‬a‭ ‬floodlit crescent as long as 22‭ ‬Boeing 747s‭, ‬semaphores bold exuberance‭. ‬So‭, ‬meeting by meeting‭, ‬dress trains lengthen and the‭ ‬sequins creep in‭, ‬until by Super Saturday the concourse looks like the queue for a gala dinner‭.‬

It’s a conundrum that can’t be fixed the Ascot way‭. ‬Ascot has three centuries of tradition‭, ‬a Royal Enclosure and a rulebook that measures your headpiece‭.‬‭ ‬It also has drizzle‭, ‬which does wonders for discipline‭. ‬We have a Cup first run in 1996‭, ‬a sky that rarely disappoints and a city that treats restraint as a rumour‭. ‬I wouldn’t swap it for all the drizzle in Berkshire‭. ‬I’d just take it to a good tailor‭.‬

For the right aesthetic‭, ‬look south‭. ‬Australia is our sartorial cousin‭: ‬same sun‭, ‬same swagger‭, ‬same allergy to beige‭. ‬Its modern race-day style was born of a heatwave‭, ‬when Jean Shrimpton arrived at Flemington’s Derby Day in 1965‭ ‬in 34°C‭, ‬hatless‭, ‬gloveless and dress hovering four inches above the knee‭. ‬Melbourne fainted‭. ‬A year later‭, ‬the fashionable hem had followed‭. ‬Climate beats convention‭, ‬every time‭.‬

This month the Melbourne Cup Carnival schooled us again‭, ‬and three of its lessons travel beautifully to Nad Al Sheba‭.‬

First‭, ‬the hat is back‭. ‬Derby Day’s judges counted disc hats and wide brims returning after years of fascinators‭, ‬and polka dots were everywhere‭. ‬Sydney’s Rebecca Vallance has the dress‭: ‬a satin-twill midi scattered with dots and finished with a pair of bows at the hip‭. ‬Top it with New York milliner Gigi Burris’s‭ ‬‘Maris’‭, ‬a hand-blocked sinamay sunhat with black grosgrain trim that picks up the dots‭. ‬It also shades your eyes from the low sun at the first race‭, ‬which no fascinator has ever managed‭.‬

Second‭, ‬colour commits‭, ‬as Cup Day’s sea of pink and red proved‭. ‬Roksanda’s draped midi in sugared-almond pink folds at the hip like origami and falls to an asymmetric hem that stays clear of the turf‭. ‬Add Cornelia James’s‭ ‬‘Carisa’‭ ‬opera gloves in contrasting eau-de-nil for a colour combo no one saw coming‭. ‬The ruched tulle stitched with crystals up the arm‭ ‬will catch the floodlights long after the sun has faded‭.‬

Third‭, ‬finish the old-fashioned way‭. ‬And yes‭, ‬you can go full-length‭, ‬as long as the line runs straight‭. ‬Trains and fishtails belong on the red carpet and at gala dinners‭. ‬Alessandra Rich’s white cady column drops cleanly to the floor‭, ‬with long sleeves‭, ‬a bow at the décolletage and a split to navigate the paddock‭ ‬in‭. ‬It is a day dress with after-dark intentions‭. ‬The trick is underfoot‭. ‬Andrea Wazen’s‭ ‬‘Katy’‭ ‬sandals set lace and satin on a 105mm block heel‭. ‬Stilettos aerate the Parade Ring lawn‭. ‬Block heels glide over it‭.‬

So here is the fashion maths‭: ‬sculptural shoulder‭ + ‬clean hem‭ + ‬one flourish‭ - ‬train‭ = ‬race day‭. ‬Evening dressing relies on sparkle and length‭. ‬Racing relies on line‭.‬

Our judges are already there‭. ‬Last season’s Best Dressed Lady‭, ‬Sheila Wambui‭, ‬won in a purple shirt‭, ‬an ivory-gold skirt and her husband’s tie‭. ‬Daywear‭, ‬in other words‭, ‬with nerve‭.‬

There are more Antipodean aesthetes where Vallance came from‭: ‬Toni Maticevski’s cape-backed midis‭, ‬Christopher Esber’s architecture‭, ‬Leo Lin‭, ‬whose sculptural separates at Ounass are killer‭, ‬and‭, ‬at the very top‭, ‬Sydney-born couturier Tamara Ralph‭. ‬Closer to home‭, ‬Nafsika Skourti’s taffeta Tuxedo dress could walk straight into the winner’s enclosure‭, ‬and Meydan’s own millinery shop stocks Melbourne milliner Kim Fletcher‭.‬

Dress for the first race and the light will do the rest‭. ‬The stalls open again on December 4‭.‬