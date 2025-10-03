Dubai: This Australian fashion label is reimagining florals for the cooler months

Etoile La Boutique spotlights Leo Lin, the Sydney-based fashion house winning over Middle Eastern style lovers
To paraphrase fictional fashion editrix Miranda Priestly, “Florals? For fall? Groundbreaking.” Yet despite Priestly’s sardonic denunciation, what much of the legacy fashion world doesn’t always grasp, is that oftentimes women don’t want groundbreaking. That’s where brands who don’t stage catwalk shows in the major fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris, who don’t need hype to sell the handbags and fragrances plastered across billboards along Sheikh Zayed Road, and who have removed themselves from the pressure of reinventing the fashion wheel every six months to justify their sky-high prices, are quietly thriving. Florals and all.-
Last week, UAE-to-Saudi fashion retailer Etoile La Boutique, founded by Middle Eastern fashion trailblazer Ingie Chalhoub, dedicated the windows of all five of its stores in Dubai, Abu Dhbai, Riyadh and Jeddah, to one such brand. The Australian label Leo Lin has been sold at Etoile La Boutique since its pre-spring ’24 collection, steadily building a devoted clientele ever since. Australian brands now make up 20 per cent of Etoile La Boutique’s brand mix, reflecting a shift away from traditional European luxury that has been driven by Gulf customers responding to the Aussie alchemy of colour, cut, climate-appropriateness, and couture-leaning detail at fair prices.
“Leo Lin is a brand for those who love having fun with fashion and are looking for wearable artistry,” says founder Leo Lin of his eponymous label. High impact, but eminently elegant. “Leo Lin’s unique visual handwriting combines vibrant colours, intricate details, and a sense of refined artistry that makes each garment instantly recognisable and memorable,” says a spokesperson for Etoile La Boutique, adding, “Whenever clients wear it, they’re always asked what they’re wearing, it’s that eye-catching. It’s the top-of-mind brand for any event and the first choice when clients want to stand out.”
Dalia El Ali, an Emirati-Palestinian fashion entrepreneur who operates the Z.Warehouse pop-up concept in Dubai, cites Leo Lin as her go-to for weddings, dinners, sunset parties and lavish lunches. El Ali says she was drawn to the brand by its laser-cut embroidered flowers, which pop whether on e-comm, Instagram or in-store. Lin says, “My heart lies with our texture and technique. We recently released the ‘Adelina’ gown, an exceptional piece of work with hand sewn, beaded, organza poppies. The element of layering technique upon technique (embroidery, appliqué, beading for example) feels so unique to us and is something I am so proud of.” Where the brand succeeds so well is in marrying a high-impact aesthetic that flies up the algorithm, while avoiding a reliance on attention-grabbing skimpy silhouettes. “The fit is very elegant and not too revealing, which is perfect for the Dubai crowd,” agrees El Ali. “We love our classy, elegant, feminine dresses and they perfect that,” she adds. Indeed, the structured ‘Lucinda’ midi dress, a seasonal staple, which is fitted yet not constrictive, and whose exaggerated sleeves create an hourglass effect, is currently available at Etoile La Boutique in four different colours and fabrics. That’s how good it is.
“We do have modest elements, but almost unintentionally, it is simply elegance that the brand chases,” says Lin, “I feel the Middle Eastern customer deeply understands Leo Lin, and vice versa, us to customer. We have released some silhouettes specifically with the Middle East in mind, for example the ‘Josephine’ gown [a high-necked, full length, full-skirted, long sleeved shirt dress], but these are successful in other markets too. The UAE customer is luxurious, we don’t like to pigeonhole her, we see some of the most daring and fun buys coming out of our Middle Eastern retailers.”
Arguably, it’s the value proposition — or lack of — which is where legacy luxury brands — many selling handbags for the price of a second-hand car — have lost their way of late. “Value proposition is everything for us, and our craft is undoubtedly what sets us apart,” says Lin. “Though a peer in product, our brand is different to the global houses; we’re a young, modern and fresh take on luxury.”
It’s certainly why I have four pieces hanging in my wardrobe, styles that transcend seasons, and that I expect to be wearing on repeat. As Lin concludes, “I always say Leo Lin is not a fad brand, we are wearable art. I love the idea of our clothing being a collector’s item one day, being passed to your daughters.”