To paraphrase fictional fashion editrix Miranda Priestly‭, ‬“Florals‭? ‬For fall‭? ‬Groundbreaking‭.‬”‭ ‬Yet despite Priestly’s sardonic denunciation‭, ‬what much of the legacy fashion world doesn’t always grasp‭, ‬is that oftentimes women don’t want groundbreaking‭. ‬That’s where brands who don’t stage catwalk shows in the major fashion capitals of New York‭, ‬London‭, ‬Milan and Paris‭, ‬who don’t need hype to sell the handbags and fragrances plastered across billboards along Sheikh Zayed Road‭, ‬and who have removed themselves from the pressure of reinventing the fashion wheel every six months to justify their sky-high prices‭, ‬are quietly thriving‭.‬‭ ‬Florals and all‭.-‬

Last week‭, ‬UAE-to-Saudi fashion retailer Etoile La Boutique‭, ‬founded by Middle Eastern fashion trailblazer Ingie Chalhoub‭, ‬dedicated the windows of all five of its stores in Dubai‭, ‬Abu Dhbai‭, ‬Riyadh and Jeddah‭, ‬to one such brand‭. ‬The Australian label Leo Lin has been sold at Etoile La Boutique since its pre-spring‭ ‬’24‭ ‬collection‭, ‬steadily building a devoted clientele ever since‭. ‬Australian brands now make up 20‭ ‬per cent of Etoile La Boutique’s brand mix‭, ‬reflecting a shift away from traditional European luxury that has been driven by Gulf customers responding to the Aussie alchemy of colour‭, ‬cut‭, ‬climate-appropriateness‭, ‬and couture-leaning detail at fair prices‭.‬

“Leo Lin is a brand for those who love having fun with fashion and are looking for wearable artistry‭,‬”‭ ‬says founder Leo Lin of his eponymous label‭. ‬High impact‭, ‬but eminently elegant‭. ‬“Leo Lin’s unique visual handwriting combines vibrant colours‭, ‬intricate details‭, ‬and a sense of refined artistry that makes each garment‭ ‬instantly recognisable and memorable‭,‬”‭ ‬says a spokesperson for Etoile La Boutique‭, ‬adding‭, ‬“Whenever clients wear it‭, ‬they’re always asked what they’re wearing‭, ‬it’s that eye-catching‭. ‬It’s the top-of-mind brand for any event and the first choice when clients want to stand out‭.‬”‭ ‬

Dalia El Ali‭, ‬an Emirati-Palestinian fashion entrepreneur who operates the Z.Warehouse pop-up concept in Dubai‭, ‬cites Leo Lin as‭ ‬her go-to for weddings‭, ‬dinners‭, ‬sunset parties and lavish lunches‭. ‬El Ali says she was drawn to the brand by its laser-cut embroidered flowers‭, ‬which pop whether on e-comm‭, ‬Instagram or in-store‭. ‬Lin says‭, ‬“My heart lies with our texture and technique‭. ‬We recently released the‭ ‬‘Adelina’‭ ‬gown‭, ‬an exceptional piece of work with hand sewn‭, ‬beaded‭, ‬organza poppies‭. ‬The element of layering technique upon technique‭ (‬embroidery‭, ‬appliqué‭, ‬beading for example‭) ‬feels so unique to us and is something I am so proud of‭.‬”‭ ‬Where the brand succeeds so well is in marrying a high-impact aesthetic that flies up the algorithm‭, ‬while avoiding a reliance‭ ‬on attention-grabbing skimpy silhouettes‭. ‬“The fit is very elegant and not too revealing‭, ‬which is perfect for the Dubai crowd‭,‬”‭ ‬agrees El Ali‭. ‬“We love our classy‭, ‬elegant‭, ‬feminine dresses and they perfect that‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬Indeed‭, ‬the structured‭ ‬‘Lucinda’‭ ‬midi dress‭, ‬a seasonal staple‭, ‬which is fitted yet not constrictive‭, ‬and whose exaggerated sleeves create an hourglass effect‭, ‬is currently available at Etoile La Boutique in four different colours and fabrics‭. ‬That’s how good it is‭.‬

“We do have modest elements‭, ‬but almost unintentionally‭, ‬it is simply elegance that the brand chases‭,‬”‭ ‬says Lin‭, ‬“I feel the Middle Eastern customer deeply understands Leo Lin‭, ‬and vice versa‭, ‬us to customer‭. ‬We have released some silhouettes‭ ‬specifically with the Middle East in mind‭, ‬for example the‭ ‬‘Josephine’‭ ‬gown‭ [‬a high-necked‭, ‬full length‭, ‬full-skirted‭, ‬long sleeved shirt dress‭], ‬but these are successful in other markets too‭. ‬The UAE customer is luxurious‭, ‬we don’t like to pigeonhole her‭, ‬we see some of the most daring and fun buys coming out of our Middle Eastern retailers‭.‬”

Arguably‭, ‬it’s the value proposition‭ ‬—‭ ‬or lack of‭ ‬—‭ ‬which is where legacy luxury brands‭ ‬—‭ ‬many selling handbags for the price of a second-hand car‭ ‬—‭ ‬have lost their way of late‭. ‬“Value proposition is everything for us‭, ‬and our craft is undoubtedly what sets us apart‭,‬”‭ ‬says Lin‭. ‬“Though a peer in product‭, ‬our brand is different to the global houses‭; ‬we’re a young‭, ‬modern and fresh take on luxury‭.‬”

It’s certainly why I have four pieces hanging in my wardrobe‭, ‬styles that transcend seasons‭, ‬and that I expect to be wearing on repeat‭. ‬As Lin concludes‭, ‬“I always say Leo Lin is not a fad brand‭, ‬we are wearable art‭. ‬I love the idea of our clothing being a collector’s item one day‭, ‬being passed to your daughters‭.‬”