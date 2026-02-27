Apparel Group brand Steve Madden launches Ramadan 2026 collection with purpose-led campaign ‘Bold Style. Bigger Impact.’

The campaign blends inclusive fashion with community giving across the GCC

Apparel Group brand Steve Madden has unveiled its Ramadan 2026 Collection, led by the regional campaign ‘Bold Style. Bigger Impact.’ Rooted in the values of Ramadan, the campaign brings together fashion, inclusivity, and meaningful community impact, turning style into a force for good across the GCC.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, generosity, and connection. This season, Steve Madden moves beyond design to deliver purpose. Through a Buy One, Give One initiative, the brand aims to donate approximately 5,000 pairs of adaptive shoes for children across the region. For every Ramadan product purchased, one pair of children’s shoes from Steve Madden’s inclusive Adaptive Collection will be donated to people of determination, supporting children and creating moments of dignity, confidence, and joy throughout the holy month.

The initiative is brought to life through trusted charity partnerships across the GCC, ensuring meaningful local impact for children and families. These include Al Jalila Foundation in the UAE; Down Syndrome Charitable Association in Saudi Arabia; Qatar Charity; Kuwait Society for the Handicapped and Alnouri Foundation in Kuwait; the Ministry of Social Development in Bahrain; and the Committee of Zakah of the Muttrah in Oman. Together, these collaborations ensure the campaign’s reach is authentic, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the communities it serves.

The campaign is amplified by four influential regional voices - Logina Salah, Ameni Esseibi, Nas (Nasegeh), and Khulood - each embodying confidence, individuality, and self-expression. Their stories reflect the heart of the campaign: that bold style, when driven by purpose, can create lasting impact for children.

The Steve Madden Ramadan 2026 Collection will be available across Steve Madden stores and digital platforms throughout the GCC during Ramadan.

For local store information and the latest boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.me.