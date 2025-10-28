APM Monaco redefines autumn elegance with glamour and grace

Inspired by Rome’s timeless cobblestones, the brand's new collection captures the spirit of modern sophistication through effortless versatility

Step into the world of the latest Autumn Collection, where urban sophistication meets the timeless allure of classic design. This season, APM Monaco invites you to explore a curated selection of jewelry that seamlessly transitions from day to night, embodying the essence of versatility and style. The unisex pieces are designed for stacking, allowing each wearer to express their individuality through every combination. The collection celebrates confidence, creativity, and the art of effortless chic.

The inspiration behind this versatile collection traces back to the iconic geometrical stones of Rome’s streets, I San Pietrini. These cobblestones, steeped in history and character, inspired APM Monaco’s creative journey through the urban landscape. Drawing from the geometrical and architectural details that define city life, the brand has transformed these elements into statement jewelry pieces that feel both contemporary and timeless, a seamless fusion of tradition and modernity.

For the latest collection of bags and accessories, as well as in-store décor, APM Monaco has chosen a luxurious suede-like fabric in a rich khaki tone that evokes both sophistication and practicality. The collection features versatile tote bags, chic bucket bags, and everyday accessories designed for the young, dynamic individual. Crafted to accompany a modern lifestyle, each piece balances function and elegance, embodying the spirit of effortless refinement that defines APM Monaco.