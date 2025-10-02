  • search in Khaleej Times
Ameni Essebei represents the Arab world at Paris Fashion Week

Essebei donned a corset dress inspired from the era of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. "I was the only Arab model that walked that show," she said.

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 5:22 PM

Ideas, impact and a music festival: KT+150 Summit announced

Meet youngest member on KT+150 list: Teen skating prodigy with autism

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

Noted fashion designer Victor Weinsanto kicked off the Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025, showcasing some of his newest and innovative creations.

And donning them with pride, while also representing the Arab world was Ameni Essebei, who identifies as the first "curvy model of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region".

She donned a corset dress inspired from the era of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. "I had the honour to walk Weinsanto's show. He's the opening show in the (fashion) calendar," she told City Times in a text message. "I was the only Arab model that walked that show."

The Paris Fashion Week, which started on September 29, will run till October 7.

Recently, former Miss World and Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at the event during a public show titled Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You're Worth It.

The actress stunned onlookers with a black ensemble featuring intricate diamond embellishments. The outfit was designed by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.