  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB clear.png31.1°C

Inside UAE's Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ulysse Nardin's 'AIR' watch

In honour of the 75th anniversary of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Ulysse Nardin crafts a limited edition of its Diver [AIR] watch that defies weight yet carries the gravity of history

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 5:14 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

For 75‭ ‬years‭, ‬Ahmed Seddiqi‭ & ‬Sons has been the heartbeat of watch culture in the Middle East‭. ‬Long before Dubai’s skyline became a global symbol of ambition‭, ‬Seddiqi was already shaping another kind of aspiration‭ ‬—‭ ‬a deep‭, ‬enduring appreciation for fine watchmaking‭. ‬Through decades of curation and collaboration‭, ‬the family business played a‭ ‬huge role in turning a desert trading hub into one of the world’s most sophisticated watch markets‭.‬

It feels fitting‭, ‬then‭, ‬that Seddiqi marks its 75th anniversary with a partnership with Ulysse Nardin‭, ‬the independent Swiss maison celebrated for its fearless innovation‭. ‬Together‭, ‬they are marking the milestone with the Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬Seddiqi 75th Anniversary Edition‭ ‬—‭ ‬a limited series of just 30‭ ‬pieces of a timepiece that reimagines the notion of a dive watch‭.‬

Recommended For You

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

Dubai: Parkin introduces two new paid public parking zones

Dubai: Parkin introduces two new paid public parking zones

Beyond all that UAE glitter, glimpses of life before oil

Beyond all that UAE glitter, glimpses of life before oil

Sinner cruises in Paris Masters opener, Zverev keeps title defence alive

Sinner cruises in Paris Masters opener, Zverev keeps title defence alive

Borouge surges in Q3 with record production and 52% profit growth

Borouge surges in Q3 with record production and 52% profit growth

 

At a mere 52‭ ‬grams including the strap‭, ‬the Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬is the world’s lightest mechanical diver‭. ‬While it might be light enough not to be felt on the wrist‭, ‬visually‭, ‬it’s anything but subtle‭. ‬The Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬wears its engineering proudly‭. ‬It appears less constructed than carved‭ ‬—‭ ‬the dial‭, ‬stripped to its essentials‭, ‬is a skeletonised marvel that reveals the rhythmic pulse of the UN-374‭ ‬Manufacture calibre‭, ‬its bridges and main plate crafted from 90‭ ‬per cent recycled titanium‭. ‬

The Seddiqi edition stands apart through its signature hue‭ ‬—‭ ‬a bold‭, ‬vibrant blue woven into every surface‭. ‬The special colour lights up the Super-LumiNova on the hands and indexes‭, ‬the CarbonFoil bezel‭, ‬the crown guards‭, ‬and even the elastic strap‭. ‬It’s not just colour for aesthetics‭; ‬it’s character‭. ‬

Technically‭, ‬this watch is a feat‭. ‬It’s water-resistant to 200‭ ‬metres‭, ‬yet astonishingly light and durable‭, ‬thanks to Ulysse Nardin’s continuous innovation with advanced materials‭. ‬The 44mm case combines recycled titanium with Nylo-Foil‭ ‬—‭ ‬an eco-conscious blend of reclaimed fishing nets and upcycled carbon fibre‭. ‬The CarbonFoil bezel is forged entirely from recycled carbon‭, ‬giving the piece a tactile sense of lightness‭. ‬

Turn it over and you’ll find a subtle‭ ‬“75”‭ ‬under the mineral-glass caseback‭ ‬—‭ ‬a quiet nod to the retailer’s journey‭, ‬from a single storefront the visionary Ahmed Qassim Seddiqi opened in 1950‭ ‬in the Bur Dubai Souk to the beating heart‭ ‬of the Middle East’s watch world‭.‬

The Diver‭ [‬AIR‭]  ‬isn’t just a commemorative timepiece‭; ‬it’s a meeting of two pioneers‭ ‬—one built a region’s watch culture from the ground up and taught it to fall in love with time‭; ‬the other continues to challenge its limits and rewrite the rules of modern watchmaking‭. ‬

Together‭, ‬they’ve created something extraordinary‭ ‬—‭ ‬a watch that wears like air‭, ‬yet carries the gravity of history‭.‬