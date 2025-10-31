Inside UAE's Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ulysse Nardin's 'AIR' watch

In honour of the 75th anniversary of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Ulysse Nardin crafts a limited edition of its Diver [AIR] watch that defies weight yet carries the gravity of history
For 75 years, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons has been the heartbeat of watch culture in the Middle East. Long before Dubai’s skyline became a global symbol of ambition, Seddiqi was already shaping another kind of aspiration — a deep, enduring appreciation for fine watchmaking. Through decades of curation and collaboration, the family business played a huge role in turning a desert trading hub into one of the world’s most sophisticated watch markets.
It feels fitting, then, that Seddiqi marks its 75th anniversary with a partnership with Ulysse Nardin, the independent Swiss maison celebrated for its fearless innovation. Together, they are marking the milestone with the Diver [AIR] Seddiqi 75th Anniversary Edition — a limited series of just 30 pieces of a timepiece that reimagines the notion of a dive watch.
At a mere 52 grams including the strap, the Diver [AIR] is the world’s lightest mechanical diver. While it might be light enough not to be felt on the wrist, visually, it’s anything but subtle. The Diver [AIR] wears its engineering proudly. It appears less constructed than carved — the dial, stripped to its essentials, is a skeletonised marvel that reveals the rhythmic pulse of the UN-374 Manufacture calibre, its bridges and main plate crafted from 90 per cent recycled titanium.
The Seddiqi edition stands apart through its signature hue — a bold, vibrant blue woven into every surface. The special colour lights up the Super-LumiNova on the hands and indexes, the CarbonFoil bezel, the crown guards, and even the elastic strap. It’s not just colour for aesthetics; it’s character.
Technically, this watch is a feat. It’s water-resistant to 200 metres, yet astonishingly light and durable, thanks to Ulysse Nardin’s continuous innovation with advanced materials. The 44mm case combines recycled titanium with Nylo-Foil — an eco-conscious blend of reclaimed fishing nets and upcycled carbon fibre. The CarbonFoil bezel is forged entirely from recycled carbon, giving the piece a tactile sense of lightness.
Turn it over and you’ll find a subtle “75” under the mineral-glass caseback — a quiet nod to the retailer’s journey, from a single storefront the visionary Ahmed Qassim Seddiqi opened in 1950 in the Bur Dubai Souk to the beating heart of the Middle East’s watch world.
The Diver [AIR] isn’t just a commemorative timepiece; it’s a meeting of two pioneers —one built a region’s watch culture from the ground up and taught it to fall in love with time; the other continues to challenge its limits and rewrite the rules of modern watchmaking.
Together, they’ve created something extraordinary — a watch that wears like air, yet carries the gravity of history.