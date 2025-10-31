Inside UAE's Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ulysse Nardin's 'AIR' watch

For 75‭ ‬years‭, ‬Ahmed Seddiqi‭ & ‬Sons has been the heartbeat of watch culture in the Middle East‭. ‬Long before Dubai’s skyline became a global symbol of ambition‭, ‬Seddiqi was already shaping another kind of aspiration‭ ‬—‭ ‬a deep‭, ‬enduring appreciation for fine watchmaking‭. ‬Through decades of curation and collaboration‭, ‬the family business played a‭ ‬huge role in turning a desert trading hub into one of the world’s most sophisticated watch markets‭.‬

It feels fitting‭, ‬then‭, ‬that Seddiqi marks its 75th anniversary with a partnership with Ulysse Nardin‭, ‬the independent Swiss maison celebrated for its fearless innovation‭. ‬Together‭, ‬they are marking the milestone with the Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬Seddiqi 75th Anniversary Edition‭ ‬—‭ ‬a limited series of just 30‭ ‬pieces of a timepiece that reimagines the notion of a dive watch‭.‬

At a mere 52‭ ‬grams including the strap‭, ‬the Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬is the world’s lightest mechanical diver‭. ‬While it might be light enough not to be felt on the wrist‭, ‬visually‭, ‬it’s anything but subtle‭. ‬The Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬wears its engineering proudly‭. ‬It appears less constructed than carved‭ ‬—‭ ‬the dial‭, ‬stripped to its essentials‭, ‬is a skeletonised marvel that reveals the rhythmic pulse of the UN-374‭ ‬Manufacture calibre‭, ‬its bridges and main plate crafted from 90‭ ‬per cent recycled titanium‭. ‬

The Seddiqi edition stands apart through its signature hue‭ ‬—‭ ‬a bold‭, ‬vibrant blue woven into every surface‭. ‬The special colour lights up the Super-LumiNova on the hands and indexes‭, ‬the CarbonFoil bezel‭, ‬the crown guards‭, ‬and even the elastic strap‭. ‬It’s not just colour for aesthetics‭; ‬it’s character‭. ‬

Technically‭, ‬this watch is a feat‭. ‬It’s water-resistant to 200‭ ‬metres‭, ‬yet astonishingly light and durable‭, ‬thanks to Ulysse Nardin’s continuous innovation with advanced materials‭. ‬The 44mm case combines recycled titanium with Nylo-Foil‭ ‬—‭ ‬an eco-conscious blend of reclaimed fishing nets and upcycled carbon fibre‭. ‬The CarbonFoil bezel is forged entirely from recycled carbon‭, ‬giving the piece a tactile sense of lightness‭. ‬

Turn it over and you’ll find a subtle‭ ‬“75”‭ ‬under the mineral-glass caseback‭ ‬—‭ ‬a quiet nod to the retailer’s journey‭, ‬from a single storefront the visionary Ahmed Qassim Seddiqi opened in 1950‭ ‬in the Bur Dubai Souk to the beating heart‭ ‬of the Middle East’s watch world‭.‬

The Diver‭ [‬AIR‭] ‬isn’t just a commemorative timepiece‭; ‬it’s a meeting of two pioneers‭ ‬—one built a region’s watch culture from the ground up and taught it to fall in love with time‭; ‬the other continues to challenge its limits and rewrite the rules of modern watchmaking‭. ‬

Together‭, ‬they’ve created something extraordinary‭ ‬—‭ ‬a watch that wears like air‭, ‬yet carries the gravity of history‭.‬