A new mood for autumn: APM Monaco reimagines the season

Rich seasonal tones, sculptural silhouettes and the movement of light shape a contemporary interpretation of autumn

By:

Sana Eqbal | Partner Content Share:











Every season brings its own visual language. Summer is often defined by brightness and ease, while autumn arrives with a different energy. Colours deepen, light softens and fashion begins to embrace richer tones and more structured forms.

It is this transition that sets the mood for APM Monaco’s Autumn 2026 collection, which approaches the season through a jewellery universe that is graphic, sculptural and distinctly contemporary.

Rather than interpreting autumn through colour alone, the collection looks to an unexpected object for inspiration: the fan. Its openings, movement and ability to diffuse light inform the design language, resulting in fluid lines and openwork structures that balance a sense of architecture with visual lightness.

That relationship between structure and movement gives the collection much of its character. Light is able to pass through the open forms, creating an interplay of illumination and shadow that changes as the jewellery moves. The effect brings a sense of fluidity to pieces that are otherwise defined by strong, graphic lines.

Colour provides the collection with its distinctly autumnal identity. Burgundy and green cabochons introduce depth and richness, drawing on the natural palette associated with the season. These warmer shades are contrasted by grey-toned alloys, which bring a cooler edge to the designs and reinforce their modern character.

Together, these elements offer an interpretation of autumn that feels less traditional and more graphic. Instead of relying on heaviness to signal the arrival of a new season, the collection finds contrast in other ways: rich colour against cooler metallic tones, structured forms against open spaces, and strong silhouettes softened by the movement of light.

The result is jewellery that reflects the changing mood of autumn while retaining a contemporary sensibility. Through colour, movement and sculptural form, APM Monaco presents the season not simply as a change in palette, but as an opportunity to explore a different relationship between jewellery, light and the body.

As autumn settles in, the collection captures something familiar about the season: the beauty of transition. Here, that transformation is expressed through deeper colour, shifting light and forms designed to make their presence felt.