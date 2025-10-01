Eye of the World reaffirms commitment to ending preventable blindness

In light of World Sight Day, Eye of the World, a key member of Dubai Humanitarian, is reaffirming its dedication to delivering world-class eye care to underserved communities.The esteemed team is also renewing its commitment to advancing the global fight against preventable blindness, marking this important day of awareness. World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October; and is a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment.

Operating across Egypt, Ethiopia, Tchad, Niger, Senegal, and Mali, Eye of the World was founded in December 2009 to improve healthcare in remote areas and refugee camps. The team expanded step by step, starting with mobile eye camps and gradually establishing permanent centers to provide ongoing, advanced care.

With a target of performing one million cataract surgeries using modern, safe technologies, Eye of the World has already restored sight to over 125,000 patients. Each surgery helps patients regain vision, carry out daily activities, and regain independence. The team is raising surgical standards in camps, building a model that closes the quality gap, and developing local expertise through the Eye of the World Academy, which trains surgeons and nursing staff. Providing every patient with the care they need remains the team’s top priority.

The team’s approach has been recognized by international authorities. The World Health Organization’s 2022 report emphasized the importance of effective cataract surgical coverage, a principle Eye of the World has followed since 2009. The report declared that in the current situation up to 43.8% of patients who underwent surgery didn’t get the needed benefit. This underscores the significance of the team’s approach. Similarly, discussions at the IAPB meeting in Nepal highlighted the need for new standards of quality in Eye camps, standards the team has pioneered for over a decade.

“Restoring sight is more than a medical procedure, it is a chance for opportunity, dignity, and hope,” said Dr. Mohamed Hendy, MD, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head of the Eye of the World Team. “Our mission is to make sure no one is left in darkness because of where they were born or their access to care. We are deeply grateful to Dubai Humanitarian and the government for recognizing our work. Receiving the 2023 Best SDGs-Focused Project award is a testament to the impact Eye of the World is making on sustainable development,” he added.

On World Sight Day 2025, Dubai Humanitarian and Eye of the World renew their pledge to leave no one behind in the fight against avoidable blindness.