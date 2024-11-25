Experience true wellness this festive season

The Farm at San Benito, Asia’s leading holistic medical wellness resort, celebrates its 22nd anniversary by inviting GCC travellers to rejuvenate their body, mind, and spirit in a sanctuary where nature harmonizes with modern science.

In response to the rising demand for family wellness, and with the festive season approaching, The Farm has you covered. Offering an unparalleled escape from the demands of everyday life, guests can immerse themselves in transformative experiences that integrate ancient healing practices with cutting-edge medical expertise, all while championing environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Nestled across 52 hectares of lush greenery, The Farm at San Benito is globally acclaimed for its holistic approach to wellness. The resort provides bespoke programs designed to meet each guest’s unique health needs and goals, led by a dedicated team of integrative medical doctors and licensed health professionals. From holistic detoxification and weight management to mental health, men’s and women’s wellness, every guest is expertly guided on their path to achieving optimal well-being. The Farm also offers specialized care, including holistic cancer support, diabetes prevention, pain management, and sleep recovery programs.

This festive season, GCC travellers can enjoy an exclusive wellness package tailored to their specific needs. Whether through evidence-based, results-driven health optimization programs or the ancient art of Filipino traditional healing, guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey toward inner peace, enhanced quality of life, and longevity. As wellness travel continues to grow in popularity within the GCC, The Farm stands as a trusted name, having earned over 100 prestigious awards.

“Wellness tourism is becoming a significant trend in the Middle East, with travellers increasingly prioritizing experiences focused on self-care, long-term health, and longevity. We are delighted to welcome GCC guests to experience the Filipino warm hospitality and genuine care we are renowned for globally. We also take pride in being a Muslim-friendly resort, accredited by the Philippine Department of Tourism, and in offering Halal-certified vegan dining at our restaurant,” said Jennifer Sanvictores, Global Head of Sales, Marketing, and Communications. The Farm has designed accommodations, activities, and services specifically for multi-generational travellers. Highlights include digital detox programs for children featuring fun and educational activities, spa treatments for kids, family water wellness therapies, and kid-friendly menus at its wellness-focused restaurants. Created with GCC travellers in mind, these offerings provide a refreshing and re-energizing retreat, perfectly aligned with the wellness travel boom projected to expand further in 2025. Whether seeking a solo retreat or a family getaway, The Farm at San Benito offers a serene oasis where guests can reconnect with nature, heal, and rediscover themselves. This festive season, escape to this sanctuary of holistic health and give yourself the ultimate gift of wellness and peace.

For reservations or more information, please visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com