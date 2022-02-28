Everything you need to know about organic milk
What is organic milk?
Maybe you have noticed a new variant when you are buying milk? In recent years, organic milk has become increasingly popular - and in some European countries such as Denmark, more than a third of all consumed milk is organic. But what exactly is organic milk? Basically it is based on the idea that nature does a good job and therefore should not be disturbed unnecessarily. This means that one strive to work with nature, support natural processes and protect the environment - without adding artificial pesticides and fertilizers. Milk is one of nature's very nutritious foods - and contains i.a. calcium, protein, vitamin B2, and B12. It is this good work that organic farmers want to support naturally, to create both high animal welfare and healthy food of the best quality.
Organic milk starts with the cow. When producing organic milk, one makes sure to care for the cows in a way that extends to nature's processes. Therefore, organic cows roam freely in fields and graze for six months a year. Grass and clover are a good food for the cow - just as it is good for the animal's well-being to move in the open. In general, a lot of thought has been given to animal welfare when producing organic milk. The cows need extra space and exercise every day - even when they are not on grass - and the calves get milk in their first three months of life.
Organic cows must be fed with a 100% organic feed. Pesticides must not be used in the fields where the cows graze, and all their feed must be organically grown without the use of genetically modified crops. Therefore, you can be absolutely sure that the animal’s feed does not contain hormones or pesticide residues - just as organic cows do not receive preventive antibiotics. In this way, it is guaranteed that the finished milk is a pure and natural product. Many organic farmers switch to organic farming because they feel safe following nature's method and avoiding pesticides in the fields. It results in less pesticide residue in nature and in the drinking water - in this way, organic farming is also better for both the environment and biodiversity.
When the cows receive healthy and natural care, one is certain that the milk is of the highest quality and full of nutrients. There are strict requirements for control and labelling of organic milk, and when you see the European organic label, you can see it as a stamp of quality stating that the milk has been produced as attentively and naturally as possible.
Milk is not just a tasty and popular drink - it is also a very nutritious food.
Milk contains calcium and protein, both of which, together with a healthy diet, are necessary for children's normal growth and bone development. Calcium is also necessary for adults to maintain healthy bones and teeth. When you choose organic milk, you know you are getting the highest quality. Organic milk is an exclusive product produced attentively in extension of nature's own processes.
