Proposal on Burj Al Arab, Disney-themed party: What does it take to create a five-star event in the UAE?

“In Dubai, nothing is impossible,” says a laughing Jardel Silva, the CEO and creative director of EventChic Designs and the brain behind events that sometimes feel too good to be true.

Like the marriage proposal on the Burj Al Arab’s helipad, which is 210 metres high. It featured a heart-shaped stage surrounded by red roses and a piano that was flown in on a helicopter.

“We have done two events on the helipad,” recalls Silva. “I remember the first client telling me I would like to do the wedding proposal in a very unique place, and the budget is not a problem.”

He explains that when you have a brief without financial constraints, it gives you permission to dream and dream big. “You begin to think, how can I impress someone that has seen everything and has been everywhere?”

Once you have an idea, you can begin to work on logisEcs. “The biggest challenges when it comes to handling events,” mulls Silva, “are the permissions needed from the authorities and sourcing the right suppliers working on your event.”

Fortunately, he identifies as a problem solver, viewing obstacles as springboards rather than as setbacks.

The gregarious Brazilian worked in the hospitality industry in Dubai 15 years ago, only to realise that something was missing in this professional life. “I wanted to design moments, not just serve them”. His penchant to create moments needed an outlet for expression. In 2015, he decided to take the plunge with an event company. “I wanted to start something with my own DNA,” he says.

But while EventChic has grown to include big fat weddings and luxury-rich events for international brands, the first gig it took on was much, much smaller. “My first event was a Disney-themed birthday party for one of my best friend’s kids. And, of course, it was a success,” he adds. “The kids were super happy. They were playing around. There were a lot of kids’ activities, activations...”

Silva admits that kids’ parties were not his forte, but “when you love design, it comes naturally to you. I never want to put myself in a box, in a place where I would only do weddings. It was a big challenge for me, but I design events”. It helped him build confidence and was the first step to a sterling reputation.

Then Covid-19 struck. “The beginning of the year 2020 was a shock, because while the events stopped, the bills never did. It was tough. Until one day, while I was sitting on my balcony, and I saw a family on their terrace sitting together, singing ‘happy birthday’ and celebrating. No décor, no setup. That gave me the idea for “Props in a Box”, curated party kits that parents could easily set up at home. For about eight months, those boxes kept us going and helped us pay salaries and rent. Today, we’re bringing that project back in a bigger way.

“We have a plan now to build a full team for that department,” he says.

“Dubai is a place that things happen. I came when Burj Khalifa was literally finishing.And I have seen such a huge progress in this country over the past 15-odd years,” says Silva.

Among the one-of-a-kind events that Silva has been in charge of are the Louis Vuitton Cruise SS22 Trunk Show at The View Palm, an Oscar de La Renta private event, and royal weddings across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Ǫatar.

EventChic Designs also worked on four huge setups for New Year's Eve: the first was at the Atlantis the Royal, which drew 8,000 guests. The second was Bulgari’s NYE. At the Four Seasons, the firm kitted out all the outlets. And at the same time, the team was working in Nurai Island (Abu Dhabi) on a private NYE event. “Imagine, four huge events, all happening at the same time,” says Silva.

Being in the events industry is a delicate operation that needs the planner to balance everything from budgets and individual tastes to cultural nuances. “I'm Brazilian and even though the team studies the cultural needs of the client we are working with, we also have someone handling the culture department that is responsible for ensuring that we are being sensitive. We have project managers. We have a multi-cultural team, and we are all willing to admit our lack of knowledge”.

“The key to success is having the right people work with you, I have my soldiers… my team behind the entire event. I think you need a strong team communication, the right communication, respecting people from all departments, respecting every single person”, he says, adding that planners also need to keep perspective.

“I always tell my team on the wedding day, the bride and the groom are the king and queen. You know, there is an article in Forbes magazine that says that being a wedding planner or event planner is the fifth most stressful work in the world, of course, because you take all the stress from the client, from the family, and from the suppliers. And tempers are running high. But we need to remember to stay cool, not take it personally. We must focus on finding a solution and delivering our main goal, the dream” he adds.

To get things done like clockwork, Silva deploys loyal collaborators. “When you're working with suppliers or collaborators, you’re not only have to make sure they have the skills and ability to take on a task but also commitment, an excellent work ethic, and loyalty to you.”

To inspire loyalty, he adds, you need to be responsible. “You must pay on time and be fair. When you are fair, they will be too,” he adds. That’s just how the dream works, with a cool vision and a whole lot of conversation.

"We are now celebrating the 10 years anniversary of EventChic Designs, but I feel like we’re just getting started. EventChic is more than an event company, it’s a dream factory. Every project is a chance to tell a story, and in Dubai, there’s no limit to what those stories can be."