Emirati Women’s Day 2026: 5 UAE offers, from free desserts to 50% off spa treatments

Emirati Women’s Day is coming up on August 28, with restaurants and wellness destinations across the UAE marking the occasion with special menus, desserts and spa experiences.

From Emirati flavours with a modern twist to dining offers and month-long wellness experiences, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the occasion. Here are five worth checking out.

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1. Emirati breakfast for two at ANA

Start the day with a table full of familiar Emirati flavours at ANA. The contemporary Emirati restaurant is serving its breakfast for two with egg balaleet, ashta, labneh, falafel, zaatar, honey, mixed olives and watermelon, alongside cream cheese, shebab and freshly baked khameer bread.

The spread is priced at Dh158 for two and is served daily from 10am to noon at ANA in The Dubai Mall and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, making it an option for those looking to celebrate before or after August 28 too.

2. An Emirati twist on French toast at Ladurée

Ladurée is adding an Emirati touch to French toast for the occasion, teaming up with Emirati chef Faisal Alharmoodi on a limited edition creation.

The Assida French Toast brings together saffron infused aseeda and Arabic coffee caramel with hazelnut and cardamom crumble, vanilla ice cream, pistachios and dried rose petals.

Priced at Dh79, the dessert will be served on August 28 at Ladurée outlets across the UAE.

3. A month of wellness at Talise Spa

A little time away from the rush might be exactly what is needed. Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah is offering a complimentary second treatment when guests book selected 90 minute facials, so you can bring someone along for the experience.

The selection includes treatments from Margy’s Monte Carlo, Swissline and Ground Wellbeing. UAE resident women can also receive 30% off selected retail products.

The celebrations are not limited to August 28. Talise is marking Emirati Women’s Day for a full month, with the offer running at Madinat Jumeirah from August 28 until September 28.

4. Complimentary dessert at La Maison Ani

La Maison Ani is marking Emirati Women’s Day with something sweet. On August 28, every woman dining at the Dubai brasserie during lunch or dinner will be treated to a complimentary Tarte Cacahuète & Caramel Salé.

Created by Chef Izu Ani’s pastry kitchen, the dessert features a chocolate tart base filled with peanut caramel, chocolate ganache and sea salt caramel, topped with vanilla mascarpone cream.

The dessert will be served complimentary to women dining at La Maison Ani throughout August 28, across both lunch and dinner service.

5. 50% off spa treatments at Wellbeings and Rayya Wellness

Wellbeings Holistic Healing and Rayya Wellness are also stretching the celebrations beyond August 28, with a month of spa offers across participating locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

Women can receive 50% off all 90 minute spa treatments on Emirati Women’s Day. The offer will then continue every Monday until September 27, giving women more opportunities to make time for a spa day throughout the month.

At Wellbeings, the experience also comes with a complimentary face mask and a choice between sound healing and chakra crystal healing. Guests can finish their visit with the spa’s Beauty Peach Iced Tea Mocktail.

The promotion is available across participating Wellbeings Holistic Healing and Rayya Wellness locations, including Al Raha Beach Hotel & Spa in Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman, Dubai Edition and The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel.

With several venues extending their celebrations beyond August 28, Emirati Women’s Day is becoming more than a one day occasion.

And with some offers continuing into September, there is more time to experience what restaurants and wellness destinations across the UAE have planned for this year.