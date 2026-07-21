Dubai film festival to honour global storytellers with UAE inspired awards

Dubai's Emirates Film Festival will celebrate filmmakers from the UAE and around the world at its 12th edition Awards Night on July 26, with winners taking home bespoke trophies inspired by the country's cultural heritage.

The ceremony will be held at New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates and will recognise achievements in filmmaking across five categories: Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Created in collaboration with Dubai-based Crystal Arc Factory, this year's awards have been designed to reflect the UAE's identity.

Four of the trophies feature a four-sided design that reveals different scenes as it rotates, including the sea, desert landscapes, palm trees and traditional architectural elements, connected by a film strip that symbolises continuous storytelling.

A separate trophy has been created for the Best Short Film category, combining a film reel with design elements inspired by the dhow, the desert and Emirati architecture.

Festival organisers said the design aims to celebrate both the country's heritage and its role as a meeting point for international creative talent.

Established in 2013, the Emirates Film Festival has grown into an independent platform showcasing films from different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives.

Beyond recognising winners, the annual Awards Night seeks to connect filmmakers, industry professionals and organisations supporting the regional film industry.

"For many filmmakers, especially those still building their careers, recognition can become the encouragement that allows them to continue," said Lezlie Pableo, Festival Director of Emirates Film Festival.

"The Awards Night is not only about announcing winners. It is about giving people a moment where their work is seen, their voices are heard and their contribution to storytelling is valued."

Ronald Awa, CEO of Emirates Film Festival, said the trophy represents the spirit of the UAE.

"This trophy carries the spirit of the UAE, proud of its roots, open to the world and always looking towards the future. It reflects the kind of festival we are building, one that is grounded here but welcomes stories from everywhere," he said.

Amal Bint Mubarak, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Film Festival, added that recipients would leave with more than just an award.

"They will carry the memory of being recognised in the UAE, a country where cultures meet and where stories from around the world can find a home," she said.

Mustansir Saifuddin, Managing Director at Crystal Arc, said the design was inspired by the visual language of filmmaking while incorporating local cultural elements.

"The design draws from the language of cinema itself, light, motion and the frame, reimagined through the lens of the UAE's own creative spirit," he said.

The festival said each trophy is intended to serve as a lasting reminder of Dubai, the UAE's culture and the city's role as a global hub where stories and creative ideas come together.