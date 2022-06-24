Eid Al Adha: Top 18 staycation spots in the UAE

Roundup of the finest properties for a relaxing stacay

By Laraib Anwer Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 8:09 PM

Still wondering what to do during the Eid Al Adha break? Check out our roundup of the finest properties for a relaxing staycay’

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

The most impeccable summer getaway for you and your family, Taj Exotica Palm brings true Indian hospitality at your service. With a beachside view against the waters of the Arabian Gulf, enjoy an expansive variety of activities catered to both UAE residents and international travelers. For the ones who call this place home and are looking for a relaxed getaway, avail a 20 per cent discount on F&B, a two-for-one offer on the sensational Aromatherapy massage, and an additional complimentary stay for two kids per room.

• Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

• Price: Summer Staycation Offer starting from Dh 775*

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The Waldorf Astoria has amongst the most ideal packages for you and your family. Run on the soft white sands as you gaze at the sea on their private beaches or venture indoors to a controlled temperature swimming pool if the sun gets too hot! The hotel is big on sport activities with a dedicated Water Sports Centre, featuring wakeboarding, parasailing, jet skiing, boat cruising, fishing, sailing and more. A high-end tennis court and fitness centre will keep you fit even as you let your appetite run wild with the sumptuous breakfast buffet included in the family package. Apart from these water activities, their Coco’s Kids Club is a treat for the kids.

• Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Starting from Dh 1,300 for two adults*

Jumeirah, Al Qasr, Dubai

After a while, the city scenes and glistening skyscrapers can get tiresome to look at, and a change of scenery is what one really needs. Inspired by the Arabian Nights, Jumeirah Al Qasr brings to you the most regal Arab experience. Guests can avail a 20 per cent discount on the Jumeirah Flexible rate when residing for four nights or more. This includes access to temperature-controlled pools, private beaches, unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, wellness facilities at Talise Spa and J Club, a special Sinbad’s Kids Club for the kiddos.

• Location: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

• Price: Starting from Dh 1,050 for two adults* when booking for four nights

Raffles The Palm, Dubai

A palace-like hotel located on an island, this magnificent property is calling out to you this summer. Golden sands, blue sea, complimentary breakfasts, wellness facilities, Dh 150 spa credits and non-motorised water activities for children, all in all, this Summer Staycation Offer is a chance to create unforgettable moments with your loved ones. The spa includes an entire adventure on its own, infusing natural medicines and cosmetics for the mind, body, and soul.

• Location: West Crescent Palm, Dubai

• Price: Starting from Dh1,217 for two adults*

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

An ode to the future, modernism, and contemporary styles, W at Yas Island is the place to be this summer. Special feature includes the E-WOW suite, which is two floors of complete deluxe with a private lap pool, sauna and a 180 degrees view of the island. Unwind at The Garage restaurant with exquisite flavours, after a hefty dose of water activities and lazing under the sun. The hotel’s prime location means you will be at proximity with iconic landmarks like Ferrari World. This is a PAW friendly hotel, which means your pets can cuddle up right there with you for just Dh 350 per stay.

• Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

• Price: Starting from Dh500 for two adults*

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Connecting with nature and wildlife always leads to a serene, humbling and calming experience. Anantara connects the island’s rich heritage with a laidback ambience for you. Among the lush mangroves, find yourself practising archery, taking walks with mesmerising views, witnessing wildlife all around you, and indulging in activities like kayaking to explore more of the pristine location. After a day in nature, go back to your barasti-style villa and pamper yourself at the spa. Dine from some of the best cuisines on the island in restaurants like the Amwaj, The Palm, Dining by Design and many more. This all-inclusive adventure package will make sure to give you and your family the ultimate escape from the city vibes.

• Location: Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

• Price: Starting from Dh2,336 for two adults

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Located in the waterfront of Al Bateen Marina, this chic hotel is all the glitz and glam that the UAE is about and is bound to give you a supreme experience. Take a friend and avail their offers as you check into the Superior Suite and devour their sparkling brunch. Have lazy mornings with in-room breakfast, get unlimited pool access, hit the spa, gym and even get a trim at their inhouse hair salon. Dine at some of the best gems, like the Annex, Oak Room, Alba Terrace, Library Bar and many more.

• Location: Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi

•Price: Starting from Dh795 for two adults*

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah

Hidden away between the mighty Hajr Mountains and the sparkling blue Indian Ocean lies Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Taking to the emirate’s distinctiveness, the resort has positioned itself with experiences like the Spa Al Aqah, Al Aqah Fitness Centre, the Baywatch Pool, which is the biggest free form swimming pool in the East Coast of Fujairah with a beach bar. To ensure your kids leisure, the Le Meridien Family Kids Club will keep the little ones busy with activities like painting, sketching, treasure hunts, as well as a kids splash pool. The waters of Fujairah are a host to abundant water activities, and Le Meridien offers scuba diving and snorkeling carried out by experts at the hotel.

• Location: Dibba Road, Fujairah

• Price: Starting from Dh1,099 for two adults*

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Whether you are looking to take a break as a family or go on a romantic getaway, the Fujairah Rotana Resort and Spa is a sanctuary of its own, tucked away in the mountains. Lase around on the sandy beaches and seek respite in the palazzo style hotel. Diverse dining options, Flipper’s kids club, Zen the spa and Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club are some of the prime amenities that are sure to keep you occupied. The private beach is a host to some activities of its own, like beach volleyball to PADI-certified diving and water sports. This summer, also avail 20 per cent off the lowest public room rate.

• Location: Dibba Road, Fujairah

• Price: Starting from Dh415 for two adults*

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Sunset skies, glistening waters, and tranquil surroundings, feel the bustle of the city come to a halt as you enter this resort. The Relaxing Leisure Break is an exclusive leisure staycation experience offer consisting of amenities like the gym, 15 per cent savings on all spa treatments at the Wellbeings Holistic Spa and enjoying the Canvas and Lava pool. Enjoy a gastronomic experience as you relish delicacies from a diverse array of restaurants. Kids can enjoy in the Little Sailors Kids Club as you partake in watersports like jet skiing, flyboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, and recreational activities.

• Location: Mina Al Fajer, Fujairah

• Price: Starting from Dh381 for two adults*

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

With the adjacent turquoise beaches and white sands, let Rixos cool you down this summer with a family holiday in Ras Al Khaimah. Upon booking any room for two nights, the guests will avail a 15 per cent discount. On booking three nights or more, they will receive a free RAK experience. Giving you the supreme Turkish experience, the spa and hammams here include ointments, aromas and natural techniques that will keep your body supple and rejuvenated. Additionally, guests can keep themselves busy with the outdoor activities offered and kids can make new friends at the Kids Club.

• Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

• Price: Starting from Dh799 for two adults*

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, RAK

Modern interiors and elegance wherever you go, Hampton by Hilton is the place you would want to go to if you are vlogging your stay on social media. Offering a summer discount of 25 per cent on your stay, bring family and friends as you appreciate the serene surroundings by taking a dip in their pool, fine dining at some of the most exquisite restaurants, gymming away at the fitness centre, and making sure your kids are having a blast too.

• Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

• Price: Starting from Dh 284 for two adults*

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

A fusion of nature and luxury, the InterContinental Resort and Spa in Ras Al Khaimah overlooks the beautiful mountains. For the summers, they are offering a 25 per cent discount on stays and members can get an additional 10 per cent off and extra benefits. Guests can also avail the opportunity of residing in private villas by the sea front. Dine at some of the most exotic restaurants like Saffar, Noho, Levant and Nar and many more. Cool down at the outdoor pools and get top-notch treatment at the wellness spa. Find something to do for each member of the family at this memorable holiday spot.

• Location: Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah

• Price: Starting from Dh1,035 for two adults*

Cove Rotana, Ras Al Khaimah

Showcasing traditional architecture, right by the waters, Cove Rotana is the way to beat the summer heat in style. Guests can avail a 20 per cent discount with free dining for kids under six and 50 per cent off for kids up to the age of 12. Feast on the richest delicacies as you eat from multiple cuisines and lounges. With two infinity pools, a private beach, fitness and wellness club and spa facilities, children’s pool, water sports, boot camp to boxing, and a Flipper’s Kid’s Club, you can unwind among the serene waters at Cove Rotana.

• Location: Al Dhait South, Ras Al Khaimah

• Price: Starting from Dh380 for two adults*

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah

Whether the UAE is a second home, or your place of origin, this summer connect with Arabian roots and culture as you plan your stay at Mysk Al Badayer. Feel the warmth of Emirati hospitality as you reside in this traditional Arabian castle and devour a classic culinary experience. With a meeting room, indoor pool, outdoor pool, kids’ activities, health club, spa, gym, and unique activities like stargazing, watching a movie under the stars, falcon show, archery, and bonfire, enjoy different packages of your choice from the wide selection.

• Location: Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah

• Price: Starting from Dh450 for two adults*

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

Sharjah’s favourite seaside resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa gives great views with even better grandeur. This summer, book a much-needed getaway and bask in the Sharjah sun. From dining options like the seafood charm Marasea, to Arabian and Middle Eastern cuisines at Al Qubtan, feast like a king (or queen). An outdoor pool, wellness spa, kids’ activities, gym, game room, hot tub and beach access are some of the many options you can enjoy.

• Location: Al Muntazah, Sharjah

• Price: Starting from Dh440 for two adults*

Ajman Saray

Located on the shores of Ajman beach, with a close reach to the Ajman Museum and corniche, Ajman Saray brings to you a blend of modern and traditional concepts. For summer retreats, guests are offered three types of packages: half board staycation, full board staycation and an all-inclusive staycation. Avail breakfast/lunch/dinner depending on the package and other amenities like beverages, the Zihn Spa, a highly equipped fitness centre, a kids club, and an outdoors swimming pool right by the beach with a secondary pool for kids to splash in.

• Location: Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman

• Price: Starting from Dh790 for two adults*

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain

The beaches of Umm Al Quwain are a sight for sore eyes and Vida Beach Resort holds the ultimate opportunity for you to lay back, relax and soak in the sun. This summer, guests can save up to 30 per cent with the Summer Escape offer. The main attraction is the infinity pool, a temperature-controlled pool under the blue skies where adults as well as kids can laze the day away as they enjoy drinks and bites. There is unlimited beach access and a chance to partake in various non-motor water sports and paddle boarding. A fitness centre, tennis court, and the unique initiative of Ride On sustainable bikes that you can pick up any time to go explore the city, are just some of the activities that will keep you fit and entertained. Pet lovers will be glad to know that with an additional cost of Dh 150 per stay, your pets can tag along too.

• Location: Al Raudah, Umm Al Quwain

• Price: Starting from Dh344 for two adults*