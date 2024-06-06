Eid Al Adha 2024: Top 10 staycations in the UAE

JA

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:42 PM

We are fast approaching the Eid Al Adha break and that means one thing – it’s time to pack those bags and get on the road… and get yourself to a hotel. The UAE is getting ready to celebrate and one way to get into the act is to suss out a good deal and check into a fine resort. With everything from breakfast inclusions to severe slashes on prices over the holiday, you can expect a fun time. The best part – your wallet won’t have to bear too much of the brunt, if you take advantage of these offers that is.

And so, without much ado, here’s a look at some cool deals around the city for your Eid break.

Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort

It’s easy to overspend when you are on vacation, but with this offer, you can enjoy your time-off without breaking the bank. Stay at this JBR hotel during the Eid Al Adha break and not only do you get 25 per cent off best available rates but also resort credit. If you choose a room, you get Dh300 credit, a suite will get you Dh500, and the Presidential suite will get you Dh1,000 credit on dining or spa. Instead of the credit, you can also opt for a 25 per cent discount on dining and spa treatments. The catch? You’ve got to be booked here for at least two night to avail the offer.

Prices vary, offer available until September 15, Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR. addresshotels.com (04 879 8888).

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Anantara

Thai-inspired resort Anantara The Palm has a special offer on for GCC and UAE residents, which will see you save up to 35 per cent off on accommodation, 10 per cent off on dining and 30 per cent off at the spa. Use the promo code LOCALS to check out this offer.

Prices vary, offer ongoing, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah anantara.com (04 567 8999).

Banyan Tree Dubai

If relaxation is what you are after, look no further than the Banyan Tree premises this Eid. What with its 500-metre private beachfront and offer that gives you a 25 per cent discount on a four-night stay, you are bound to get your chill on.

Offer ongoing. Banyan Tree Dubai. Bluewaters Dubai. banyantree.com (04 556 6666).

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Five Palm Jumeirah

Who doesn’t love a free night’s stay? Cash in yours when you opt for the The Pay 3 Stay 4 package at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, which will give you access to an exclusive beach, pool and live DJ events. There’s also a Pay 6 Stay 8 package, for those who’d like to linger a while longer. The resort has a live sports and gaming area and a range of dining options to choose from. Want a vacay but still hope to keep up your fitness routine? Check out the InstaBody gym with personal training and classes.

The Pay 3 Stay 4 and Pay 6 Stay 8 deal are also applicable at FIVE Jumeirah Village in JVC and FIVE Luxe in JBR.

From Dh425 per night. Palm Jumeirah, fivehotelsandresorts.com (04 455 9999).

Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection

Habtoor

Holiday and a show? Yes please. Stay at Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection’s Tower rooms for two or more nights this summer and you get two tickets for adults and two for kids to the acrobatic La Perle show. You also get a breakfast, 20 per cent off on spa treatments and a late check-out. And that’s not all, you get $50 (Dh185 approx.) credit for food and drinks. Other rooms have offers too, so check them out before you book your sojourn.

Prices vary, offer available until September 30, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR (04 408 4257).

JA Lake View Hotel Dubai

JA

For a stunning summer retreat that is available at a steep discount, check out the JA Lake View Hotel Dubai’s summer plan where you can get up to 40 per cent off on room rates. Taking the kids along? We’ve got some more good news – they can stay (and eat) for free. There are also about 20 per cent discounts in food and beverage outlets and activities.

Prices vary, offer ongoing, Mina Jebel Ali, jaresorts.com (04 814 5555).

Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates

Kempinski