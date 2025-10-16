  • search in Khaleej Times
Eco-friendly Diwali: Sustainable decor ideas to add sparkle to your festivities

Sustainable décor ideas to add sparkle and soul to your festivities this Diwali

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 8:03 PM

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

UAE implements anti-dumping measures as Chinese goods flood local markets

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

Doors that whisper welcome

Adorn your entrances with dried flower torans, sola wreaths, and woven rattan hangings. These nature-inspired designs don’t just decorate your doorway, they tell a story of sustainability and style, greeting every guest with warmth and intention.

Elegant Earthy tablescapes

Hosting this Diwali? Elevate your dining experience with acacia wood platters, terracotta bowls, and bamboo trays. Pair them with linen runners and jute coasters for a table setting that feels both festive and mindful.

Fragrance that feels like home

Let your home exude serenity with organic potpourri, terracotta incense cones, and soy-based candles in handcrafted holders. Each aroma not only soothes but also sustains — enhancing your décor without harming the earth.

Luxe comforts for living spaces

Refresh your interiors with handwoven rugs, embroidered cushion covers, and sabai grass mats. These timeless textures infuse your space with charm and are designed to last long beyond the festival season.  

Celebrate with purpose

Luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully. This Diwali, choose décor that tells a story: of art, earth, and authenticity. Let every diya you light illuminate not just your home, but a brighter, greener future.

Crafting with care

Move beyond conventional gifts. Curate artisanal hampers in woven baskets filled with homemade sweets, natural candles and pottery keepsakes. Each gift becomes a heartfelt gesture that celebrates craftsmanship and thoughtfulness.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com