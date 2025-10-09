Dubai’s TakaHisa chefs win prestigious global culinary award in Milan

Two executive chefs from Dubai’s acclaimed Japanese restaurant TakaHisa have been honored with the prestigious “Two Knives” distinction at the Best Chef Award 2025, held in Milan, Italy, on October 2.

Chef Takashi Namekata (Chef Taka) and Chef Hisao Ueda (Chef Hisa) were celebrated on the international stage for their culinary excellence, becoming the first chefs from the Middle East to receive the two-knives accolade. The award, which ranks chefs on a scale of one to three knives, is considered a global benchmark in the culinary world, alongside Michelin, Gault & Millau, and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Only about 20 Japanese chefs worldwide have ever received either two or three knives, underscoring the significance of this achievement for TakaHisa and the region.

Located at the Banyan Tree Hotel on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, TakaHisa is known for its luxurious take on traditional Japanese cuisine, offering premium sushi and wagyu beef. The restaurant is set to mark its fourth anniversary later this year and has previously earned accolades such as “3 Toques” from Gault & Millau and a spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East.

Unlike previous honors awarded to the restaurant, the Best Chef Award recognizes the chefs personally, celebrating their innovation, leadership, and commitment to sustainable culinary practices. The two-knives distinction is officially described as “world class,” highlighting chefs who are not only masters of their craft but also influencers shaping the future of gastronomy.

Organizers of the award emphasized the role of chefs like Taka and Hisa in inspiring the next generation, noting that their work contributes to a broader societal impact through food.

With this latest recognition, TakaHisa continues to elevate Dubai’s reputation on the global culinary map, and industry observers hope it signals a growing international presence for UAE-based restaurants.