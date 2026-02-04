Dubai’s most elevated Valentine’s experiences, from skyline dining to coffee-led romance

This Valentine’s season, Dubai’s leading venues invite guests to celebrate love through a curated mix of elevated dining, atmosphere and modern indulgence. From ATTIKO Dubai’s red-lit Starlit Affair above Dubai Marina, to Ammos Greek’s elegant evening of Mediterranean flavours and live entertainment, and Chalet Berezka’s rooftop celebration on Palm Jumeirah, the city offers romance with personality.

Completing the edit, Sofitel Dubai Downtown presents a month-long celebration of love through thoughtfully curated dining and stay experiences, while Roasters redefines the date concept with a luxury coffee ritual and LOONA adds a refined finishing touch with a limited dessert-and-fragrance collaboration.

ATTIKO Dubai turns red for “Starlit Affair” this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, ATTIKO Dubai invites guests to step into Starlit Affair, a seductive celebration where the city glows below, the room turns red, and the night moves to a rhythm of live music and entertainment.

Set high above Dubai Marina, ATTIKO’s Valentine’s experience begins at sunset and builds into late-night energy. Guests can expect an elevated atmosphere with live entertainment throughout the evening, including a live singer and saxophonist, alongside ATTIKO’s signature dining and cocktail culture. With limited tables available, early reservations are strongly recommended.

Packages: Terrace tables: AED 750 minimum spend, Indoor window tables: AED 500 minimum spend, Complimentary Champagne on arrival, Special Valentine’s Day Dessert and more.

Valentine’s Day at Ammos Greek

A romantic evening, elevated with live entertainment and signature indulgence

Ammos Greek invites couples to enjoy a Valentine’s celebration in a sophisticated setting, with curated dining and unforgettable moments. Guests are invited to dine à la carte, complemented by a special Valentine’s menu available exclusively for the evening.

Menu highlights include Prawn Tartare layered with mango, chili, sundried tomato, lime, and herbs, followed by Zucchini Fritters with Greek herb yoghurt, tomato sauce, and feta. For mains, guests can choose from Beef Tenderloin with potato purée and florini chimichurri, Seabass with caper butter, roasted potatoes, and grilled lemon, Chicken Supreme with truffle mushroom cream sauce and baby potatoes, or Mushroom Risotto finished with parmesan chips, butter, and herbs. Desserts feature Red Lava Cake with vanilla ice cream, strawberry, and chocolate crumble, alongside the signature Greek Coffee Tiramisu with mascarpone cream and ladyfingers. Live entertainment includes a DJ, violinist, and magician, adding energy and charm to the evening.

Date and time: From 6:00 PM onwards

Price: Minimum spend AED 1,195 per couple | Food & Beverage

20% off early reservations.

Experience a Valentine’s celebration that goes far beyond dinner at Chalet Berezka

This Valentine’s Day, Chalet Berezka invites couples to celebrate with terrace views, Russian-inspired dining, and late-night entertainment, an elevated experience that goes far beyond dinner.

With an ambience that draws guests in from the moment they arrive, the venue blends culinary indulgence with immersive entertainment, from unique shishas to lively evenings filled with karaoke. Guests can enjoy Russian-inspired cuisine crafted with fresh ingredients, including indulgent fish delicacies such as tenderly cured salmon, smoked omul and cured nelma, alongside elevated classics like beef pelmeni with sour cream and vareniki, perfect for sharing before the evening transitions into celebration.

With an energetic art team driving the night forward, and an international live singer performing throughout the evening, Chalet Berezka transforms Valentine’s into a full evening experience, romantic, vibrant, and unforgettable.

Where: Chalet Berezka, Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Bookings: +971 52 156 7405 |

Celebrate a month of romance at Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Where love unfolds in curated experiences, and every moment is designed to linger

This February, Sofitel Dubai Downtown invites couples to immerse themselves in Valentine’s Month through a thoughtfully curated collection of romantic experiences unfolding across the hotel. From Rouge à Deux, a refined five-course French Valentine’s dinner at Brasserie Lutetia, to Amore at Sunset, an Italian sharing experience at Dahlia enjoyed alfresco against Burj Khalifa views, each moment is designed to celebrate togetherness. Intimate evenings continue with the Valentine’s Sharing Menu, crafted for private in-room dining, while daytime rituals take shape with Blush & Bloom, Brasserie Lutetia’s Valentine’s-themed afternoon tea. For those seeking a complete romantic escape, the Romantic Suite Package offers an indulgent overnight stay with champagne on arrival and breakfast in bed or at the brasserie, creating a month-long celebration where romance lingers effortlessly.

Packages:

-Rouge à Deux | Brasserie Lutetia: AED 750 per couple

-Amore at Sunset | Dahlia: AED 1,000 per couple, Upgrade: AED 2,000 per couple with champagne and a floral arrangement.

-In-Room Dining: AED 600 per couple, Upgrade: AED 999 per couple including a bottle of sparkling wine.

-BRASSERIE LUTETIA | BLUSH & BLOOM AFTERNOON TEA: AED 249 per couple, Upgrade: AED 349 per couple including two glasses of sparkling wine

-ROMANTIC SUITE PACKAGE: Includes One-night stay in a luxury suite for two, Daily breakfast for two in-suite or at Brasserie Lutetia, A bottle of champagne on arrival & Available across all suite types.

Forget flowers, take your Valentine for Dubai’s most luxurious coffee

This Valentine’s Day, Roasters invites couples and loved ones to celebrate love over coffee, rather than courses. Known for its detailed craftsmanship, the brand uses 100% Arabica, speciality grade beans sourced from some of the world’s finest coffee-growing regions, creating a thoughtful experience designed for true coffee lovers.

The light-filled space offers a refined yet relaxed setting, ideal for morning breakfast dates, slow afternoon catch-ups or intimate coffee moments throughout the day, lunch, brunch or dinner. Couples can pair their coffee with a carefully curated menu, desserts and signature drinks, all designed to complement each brew.

Roasters is home to the Guinness World Record for the world’s most expensive cup of coffee, making it a popular spot for coffee lovers and a memorable detail for a Valentine’s date in the downtown branch Whether you’re planning breakfast, a midday escape, dinner or a unique Valentine’s date, Roasters offers an understated yet luxurious way to celebrate.

Time: 7AM – 12 AM

Location: Dubai Hills Estate - ground floor - 5 Park Lane - Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid - Dubai

Contact: 058 514 4267

LOONA turns dessert into a fragrance moment

In the Valentine’s season, LOONA introduces a limited collaboration with French perfume house BYBOZO and Gold Apple, designed to add a quiet touch of indulgence to the end of the evening. Running from 26 January to 8 February, the partnership brings together two signatures of modern luxury: taste and scent.

At the heart of the experience is LOONA’s Torta al Formaggio, a dessert moment reimagined with an unexpected finishing note. Guests who order the dish will receive a complimentary set of three BYBOZO flagship fragrances, alongside an exclusive Gold Apple code offering 20% off the brand in-store. A seasonal detail with a lasting impression, curated for those who appreciate the art of finishing well.

Location: Loona Dubai, Vida Residence Downtown, Burj Khalifa Blvd, Dubai

Narnia Nights: Bold Asian Flavours, Beats & Vibrant Vibes — A Valentine’s Spot to Remember

Narnia at Loona offering a fusion of bold Asian flavours, live DJ beats, and a lively atmosphere. Guests can enjoy sushi, tempura, duck breast, filet mignon, and desserts like wagashi mochi and vanilla panna cotta, making it the perfect place for a Valentine’s date night, whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or simply great food and music together.

When: Daily from 6PM till 12AM

Where: Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai

For reservations: +971 52 213 3600