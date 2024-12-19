Dubai’s first ever licensed street to open in One Central

In a landmark move that reshapes Dubai’s nightlife and dining landscape, 25 Jump Street, located in the heart of the Central Business District, will be the city’s first licensed street, offering a varied and exciting range of dining and entertainment venues. Located just behind the much-loved 25hours Hotel, this vibrant new destination is set to become a major draw for residents and visitors alike, further establishing Dubai as a dynamic hospitality hub.

25 Jump Street has been envisioned and will be managed by 7 Management in collaboration with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, which supports the creative direction and curation of the different concepts via its F&B Platform, PSC Hospitality.

Spanning 12 uniquely selected concepts, 25 Jump Street will bring together a mix of culinary and mixology experiences, from casual to high-end, to suit a wide range of tastes and price points, offering something for everyone to enjoy. With a thoughtfully designed layout, each venue will be easily accessible, inviting guests to explore seamlessly. In addition to renowned brands by 7 Management and Ennismore that will fill the street, other concepts from celebrated homegrown and international brands will be included.

One Central, a key part of Dubai’s iconic Central Business District skyline, is an award-winning, Grade-A commercial development. It is home to leading global and regional companies and features a vibrant array of upscale restaurants, cafés, fitness centres and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking concept to Dubai, especially at a landmark destination like One Central. 25 Jump Street is here to mix things up, elevating the city’s social scene. This vibrant street represents the spirit of Dubai as a cultural melting pot where F&B, music, and celebration come together,” said Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management. “25 Jump Street embodies our vision of bringing experiences beyond hospitality to life, offering residents and tourists an immersive neighbourhood vibe, with a concept for every person, occasion, and mood. The buzz will be incredible.” he adds. Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder & Group CEO, 7 Management The street’s diverse tenant mix will give guests a journey through global flavours and experiences, redefining Dubai’s culinary and nightlife offerings. Beyond its distinct concepts, 25 Jump Street will engage residents and visitors alike with seasonal activations, that will bring guests together to enjoy live performances, cultural events, and a lively street atmosphere throughout the year.

This project by 7 Management, known for creating high-impact hospitality experiences worldwide, marks an evolution in Dubai, setting a new standard for quality entertainment and culinary experiences in the region.