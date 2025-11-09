Dubai’s events and dining scene heats up with festive feasts, new menus, and iconic openings

As Dubai gears up for the festive and dining season, the city’s culinary and lifestyle scene is buzzing with exciting new experiences. From fresh menu launches and iconic international openings to beachfront celebrations and festive feasts, there’s something for everyone to savour. Whether you’re craving authentic New York-style pizza, elevated Italian flavours, or a seaside celebration to ring in the New Year, these must-visit destinations — in the UAE — promise unforgettable moments filled with great food, vibrant energy, and festive cheer.

PizzaExpress UAE: A fresh spin on classics with bold global flavours

PizzaExpress UAE has launched its newly elevated menu, reimagining beloved favourites with fresh ingredients and globally inspired twists while staying true to its 60-year heritage of handcrafted recipes and warm hospitality. From signature pizzas like Carbonara and Paneer Tikka to indulgent desserts such as Mango Glazed Cheesecake, the new menu reflects the brand’s balance of freshness, creativity, and comfort.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Dubai: Iconic New York Pizza tradition lands in the UAE

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, famed for its coal-fired brick-oven pizzas and over a century of Brooklyn heritage, has opened its first Dubai location at Silicon Central Mall. Guests can enjoy authentic hand-tossed pizzas, premium ingredients, and a family-friendly atmosphere that brings the true taste of New York to Dubai.

Riva Beach Club: Celebrate the festive season by the sea

Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah is kicking off the festive season with beachfront celebrations, including a Christmas Day Brunch, a glittering New Year’s Eve party under the stars, and exclusive early bird offers available until 10 November 2025. With Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and weekly themed experiences, Riva remains Dubai’s ultimate beachside destination to celebrate, dine, and unwind.

Voco Bonnington Dubai: Sparkle, feast, and celebrate the season in style

Voco Bonnington Dubai invites guests to embrace the festive spirit with lavish Christmas brunches, glamorous New Year’s Eve dinners, and gourmet takeaways with a 20% early bird offer before 10 December. Whether at The Cavendish Restaurant or from the comfort of home, voco Bonnington promises unforgettable celebrations filled with flavour, festivity, and warmth.